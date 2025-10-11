Hilda Baci Surprises Student With Multi-Million Car Gift Ahead of New Class: “She’s Doing It Again
- Celebrity chef Hilda Baci announced another jaw-dropping giveaway for her culinary students
- The Guinness World Record holder says the luxury red Sonata has been “paid in full and sealed
- Fans flooded her page with praise as one lucky student prepares to drive home a brand-new car
Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, is once again living up to her reputation for giving back.
In a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 11, the chef revealed that she had purchased a brand-new red Sonata car to reward a lucky student ahead of her next training session.
Accompanying the announcement was a video of the sleek car parked and ready to be handed over.
In the caption, Hilda wrote:
“It still humbles me that we’re doing this again. Year 3, another car! Paid for, in full, sealed, and waiting for one lucky student before class even begins. God’s grace stays undefeated.”
Hilda Baci's new Guinness World Record
Legit.ng reported that in September, the chef solidified her place in the Guinness World Records by achieving the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.
The confirmation of the record was announced by Guinness World Records on their official X account, @gwr, where they shared the details of the achievement.
The post read: "New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice - 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria."
Watch the announcement here:
Fans react to Hilda Baci's car gift
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below
ghanaburger_1012
"You’re Legit the World is watching keep doing the good work."
thatjoysunday_:
"But the money for this car can buy 10 complete kitchen setup with oven and all for 10 people to begin their business after the classes Wetin upcoming chef dey find with car"
BBN winner Imisi's mum rains mighty prayers on her new car in touching video: "Her dad no relevant?"
ebychytoo:
"Congratulations to the winner in advance.. Christmas don stew for the person"
@sommy_babyyyy_:
"@doseof_deefyne e be like you go register this class , switch up your creative content skills and win your dream car asap oh! So help you God 🙌 AMEN !"
@a_dose_of_joy:
"Abi I should register for this class and put it on HC to be winner of this car"
@ruth_gideon3:
"Why is it that when you content creators want to organise a master class, you will first post a newly bought car or a house. Is it to convince people to pay for the class???"
@chefitupbyvee:
"I want this car Hilda , I think I have to join the class again this year"
Man speaks about Hilda Baci's 'biggest' jollof rice
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness who went to the area where Hilda Baci cooked her 'biggest' pot of jollof rice shared his observation online.
In a video, he gave an interesting remark disclosing what he noticed at around 4 am at the venue of the event.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.