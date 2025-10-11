Celebrity chef Hilda Baci announced another jaw-dropping giveaway for her culinary students

The Guinness World Record holder says the luxury red Sonata has been “paid in full and sealed

Fans flooded her page with praise as one lucky student prepares to drive home a brand-new car

Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, is once again living up to her reputation for giving back.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 11, the chef revealed that she had purchased a brand-new red Sonata car to reward a lucky student ahead of her next training session.

Accompanying the announcement was a video of the sleek car parked and ready to be handed over.

Hilda Baci to give culinary student multi-million car gift. Photos: @hildabaci/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Hilda wrote:

“It still humbles me that we’re doing this again. Year 3, another car! Paid for, in full, sealed, and waiting for one lucky student before class even begins. God’s grace stays undefeated.”

Hilda Baci's new Guinness World Record

Legit.ng reported that in September, the chef solidified her place in the Guinness World Records by achieving the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The confirmation of the record was announced by Guinness World Records on their official X account, @gwr, where they shared the details of the achievement.

The post read: "New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice - 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria."

Watch the announcement here:

Fans react to Hilda Baci's car gift

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

ghanaburger_1012

"You’re Legit the World is watching keep doing the good work."

thatjoysunday_:

"But the money for this car can buy 10 complete kitchen setup with oven and all for 10 people to begin their business after the classes Wetin upcoming chef dey find with car"

ebychytoo:

"Congratulations to the winner in advance.. Christmas don stew for the person"

@sommy_babyyyy_:

"@doseof_deefyne e be like you go register this class , switch up your creative content skills and win your dream car asap oh! So help you God 🙌 AMEN !"

@a_dose_of_joy:

"Abi I should register for this class and put it on HC to be winner of this car"

@ruth_gideon3:

"Why is it that when you content creators want to organise a master class, you will first post a newly bought car or a house. Is it to convince people to pay for the class???"

@chefitupbyvee:

"I want this car Hilda , I think I have to join the class again this year"

Hilda Baci recently broke GWR for the largest pot of Jollof Rice. Photos: Hilda Baci.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about Hilda Baci's 'biggest' jollof rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness who went to the area where Hilda Baci cooked her 'biggest' pot of jollof rice shared his observation online.

In a video, he gave an interesting remark disclosing what he noticed at around 4 am at the venue of the event.

Source: Legit.ng