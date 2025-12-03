A Nigerian lady has shared the WhatsApp message that she received from a man who expressed his interest in her

The honest man did not only pour out his feelings, but also expressed his dissatisfaction with her choice of career

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's post on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions

A Nigerian lady recently posted a private message she received from a man expressing both his romantic interest and his disapproval of her profession.

The man’s message, which quickly went viral on social media, drew attention because of his strong criticism of her career.

Man kicks against flight attendant's career

The TikTok user, identified by the handle @youlovesochima, disclosed that she was taken aback by the message.

She explained that the man had openly confessed his feelings for her while questioning her decision to pursue a career in aviation.

According to her, he insisted that her profession was incompatible with his expectations of loyalty in a relationship, implying that the role of a flight attendant could lead to unfaithfulness.

In the message, the man said:

"Sochi, these few months have been amazing. I can't even deny the fact that I really like you. But your career path is what I don't like. I strongly believe that flight attendants are just coded runs girls and I wouldn't want my woman to be unfaithful. Just saying."

While sharing the screenshot, the lady expressed annoyance at his comments and emphasised the huge financial and personal investment she made in her aviation training.

In her words:

"Jesus come oooo. Boy wey no know how much I spend for Aviation school say make I leave my career because he love me. Biggest joke of the century cos what? These men really think they're the price for real."

Reactions as lady posts chat from admirer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@miss barrister said:

"That’s how one Igbo guy told me after my law school, he will open provision shop for me because he don’t like career lady."

@Queen Ma said:

"Buh he didn't say you should leave he just said his mind and you could just give a simple reply assuring him you ain't looking forward to ending your career for anything or anyone then see his reply again, huh you guys rush things sometimes."

@somiasha reacted:

"I just want to tell you ladies that I’m proud of you this generation validates my long long belief and I’m proud my daughters will be in the mist of this generation."

@molecule said:

"I don't see anything wrong with his concerns. They are valid. so if I work as a Masseuse and my woman expresses genuine concern over my profession. I just take her response and start dancing on tiktok to mock her? I pray he finds a good woman deserving of his Love."

@Girl of the year added:

"One talk say he blame our papa for putting this generation of women in school that if not we for nor fit day talk and know our right ,mind yoy he didn’t go to school he sells nylon and he’s an Igbo guy from anambra."

@Viscountess reacted:

"I have turned down 3 marriages from 3 different men. They said I should drop my career and become a full house wife so I can be taking care of the kids. I haven’t seen that worthless good for nothing animal that will make me Leave my career."

@adaalloy added:

"That’s how one guy told me that he likes the fact I was studying nursing, but that I’ll not work when we get married. He said I would stay home and take care of the family while he takes care of my needs, that was the last day he heard from me. Dudeeee!!!!"

