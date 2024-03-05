A trending post of a Nigerian black couple who gave to three albino children has captivated many on social media

Photos of the albino children and their black parents were shared by their mother and netizens gushed over their beauty

The disparity in the skin colour of the children compared to that of their parents ignited lots of reactions from netizens

A Nigerian family has garnered massive attention on TikTok after their photos surfaced on the platform.

A woman identified as @goldenbjoel on TikTok shared a photo that revealed that her three children suffered from albinism.

Nigerian couple shows off their 3 albino kids Photo credit: @goldenbjoel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Black couple shows off 3 albino children

The children were sighted in the photos radiating and glowing in their unique skin colour as they posed with their parents.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

However, what stunned netizens was the fact that the woman and her husband were both black and had no traces of albinism.

Reactions as black couple flaunts albino children

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their opinions on why the children all suffered from albinism.

@destinychild said:

“You use Jenny glow for the children cos I nor understand how mama black papa black children white how come.”

Idris A Bayonle said:

“Na because say her husband no vex for her the first time that's why she decided to give him two more.”

Mimi Pounds said:

“DNA Is needed here.”

@dahrah2205 said:

“If na Yoruba Man U born dem for e for don run. U have a good man.”

Aarti reacted:

“Checking the comments and I realized that illiteracy isn't just about not being educated.”

@queenv402 reacted:

“I thought is only my mom who gave birth to dis wonderful colour & the little girl is so beautiful, please don't give dem pepper, salt.”

NancyBae said:

“I still wonder how some people would comment such things haven't we heard of genetic disorder which can come from both parents.”

Keketustv said:

“People way never born dey comment negatively, I just dey laff.”

@damilola bidemi said:

“D N A is needed.”

See the post below:

Pretty albino lady shows off lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady with albinism shared a heartwarming video of herself and her newfound boyfriend.

Netizens reacting to the video praised the couple and gushed over their public display of affection.

Source: Legit.ng