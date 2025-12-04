A Nigerian man has expressed his surprise online after visiting the Instagram page of Nigerian actress Annie Idibia

In a post shared via his official X account, the man disclosed what he observed after taking a close look at her Instagram page

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to share their various opinions about the man's comment

A Nigerian man recently called people's attention to the Instagram profile of Nigerian actress Annie Idibia.

In his post, he confirmed noticing that the actress had reverted to using her husband's name months after she adopted her maiden name amidst her divorce.

Man speaks about 2Baba Idibia's former wife Annie Idibia. Photo credit: Annie Idibia, 2baba Idibia/ Instagram.

Man points out observation about Annie Idibia's Instagram page

The man's post quickly drew attention from social media users, sparking many comments and conversations on X.

Identified by the handle @afronigeria, the man posted a photo showing the change in Annie Idibia's name on Instagram, pointing out that she had returned to the surname 'Idibia'.

His post sparked speculation among followers and online observers, who wondered whether this change insinuated a reconciliation, despite the fact that 2Baba had married a second wife, Natasha, following his separation from Annie.

Man says 2Baba Idibia's former wife Annie Idibia added her husband's surname again on her Instagram bio amid his marital issues with Natasha. Photo credit: Natasha Idibia, 2Baba.

Reactions as man speaks about Annie's Instagram page

Nigerians reacted immediately, offering various opinions regarding the implications of the name change.

Many commented on the timing and nature of the alteration, questioning whether it reflected a decision to reconcile, a strategic move to go viral, or merely a social media update without any significance.

The Crafter said:

"Baba better come back before them change him name from TuBaba to Baba tooooo?"

Queen Business said:

"In Nigeria, if you’re legally married under the Marriage Act (registry/church/court marriage), you cannot marry another person unless you’re formally divorced. Doing so is called bigamy and it’s a criminal offence. The punishment is up to 7 years under Section 370 of the Criminal Code. Traditional or Islamic marriages don’t fall under this rule only statutory marriages do. So if a couple isn’t legally divorced, neither party can remarry. Any “marriage” entered during that period is void in the eyes of the law. This might be trouble brewing for tubaba."

Mazi Uche reacted:

"He who leaves his first wife for another often comes back to find that the first was the one who truly held his peace, his comfort, and his real blessing; now even claiming his name again as if to remind him of what he lost."

Oghenetega said:

"I wonder how confused and deeply traumatized her children must be. It gets to a point where you have to stand up for your kids if you can’t stand up for yourself!"

Mallaman commented:

"Sure evidence that some emissaries have started reconciliation moves. Ile labo simi oko."

