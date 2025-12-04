A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure on social media over a recent occurrence in her place of worship

She shared a short video of what happened inside her church, wondering how things 'deteriorated' to that extent

Mixed reactions have followed the lady's video, as some found nothing wrong with what happened, while others condemned it

A lady, @amy.glamour, has cried out on social media over a recent incident in her church.

She noted that she realised that the church was doomed when they permitted such a thing in the place of worship.

She shared a video on TikTok showing a woman making use of a POS machine, apparently to give money to the church.

"POV: I knew we were doomed when I saw this happening right inside the church," words overlaid on her video read.

The lady lamented that transfers were no longer enough, so the church had resorted to using a POS machine.

She wondered how things got to that point. She further wrote:

"Even inside the church.

"Like transfers are no longer enough?

"How did we get here pls???"

Watch her video below:

Lady's rant about church POS generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's rant below:

ñêpsylee😏 said:

"I don't understand if I don't have cash I should not use POS? Omo una de do o."

Elyse😘 said:

"We re finished. I don’t think this generation is making heaven at all."

Sayrah_rose said:

"What is wrong with this? People transfer offerings na, who said offering must be cash? Besides nobody made paying of offering mandatory…it’s a choice!"

UrchMan said:

"My problem is people won't blame the church that did it they will pin it on religion like religion asked us to do this?"

øffix ial møñêy said:

"I told u church is business just go to your God with pure intentions. And see wonder happen. And when it’s start happening don forget to be appreciative by give to the less privileged."

MOTUNRAYOOLUWA✝️❤️🤲🙏 said:

"What is bad there now???????? the cash pandemic that happened made almost every one got used to being cashless, I'm sure people must have requested for it cos it's not everyone that knows how to tr! cmon!"

user Judithlove said:

"Sometimes know that it is or was the person or people who called the pos people because they don't have cash I myself sometimes do transfer from bank."

IRECIRCLE said:

"What is wrong with that, people don’t have cash this days so it’s normal to do transfer or use pos if is available. Once is church everyone has issues with it."

