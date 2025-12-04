A lady has publicly celebrated being accepted into medical school in the United Kingdom after being unsuccessful in Nigeria

According to the medical student in the diaspora, she had tried to get into medical school in Nigeria twice, but failed

Her celebratory post on TikTok triggered mixed reactions on the social media platform as people shared their thoughts on it

Lady studying medicine abroad shares what changed

In a TikTok video, the lady, @fortunate611, could be seen interacting with someone in the background with her laptop in front of her.

She afterwards faced the camera and smiled. She admitted that she had been lazy in her previous attempts in Nigeria.

Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"I failed to get into medical skl twice in Nigeria...

"But got in 1st attempt in the UK.

"What was different?

"I was lazy!!!"

She pointed out that one must put in the work, highlighting the academic demands of medical school. She wrote:

"You must put in the work!"

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's TikTok post, with some agreeing with her statement about the toughness of Nigerian medical schools.

Other netizens had other views.

Lady's post sparks mixed reactions

𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒓.𝑺 said:

"Nigeria go whine you and you go panic."

Michelle Evans5272 said:

"Fraud. Uk is making people redo the tests and withdrawing visas."

user3712797369034 said:

"Hardwork and discipline but it still isn’t guaranteed."

Flowers sunshine 5678 said:

"You got in my dear not every does not even in the uk - well done."

Claire said:

"Yes my stepson can't pass a dam think in nigeria he came to ireland and is now in second year of engineering."

Daily news update said:

"How did you do it?"

3012025 said:

"No dearest.....MONEY SPEAKS ALL LANGUAGES..."

Spiders Are Chasing Me! 🏃‍♀️ said:

"Congratulations Tutu!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had overcome exam hurdles to achieve her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Lady studies medicine on 6th attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had narrated how she got into medical college on her sixth attempt.

In a clip, the lady made her first attempt at the age of 16 and failed. At the age of 17, she tried three times. She started biomedical science after sadly receiving no offers, but kept trying to get into medical science, where she could finally achieve her dream of being a doctor.

She said that at the age of 22, she was no longer afraid of failure, she tried again and got to study at one of the top universities. Achieving her dream, her research also won her gold in cancer research, and she has worked with many global companies all over the world.

Source: Legit.ng