An African lady who relocated to the UK opened up about her regrets after staying three years in the foreign country

She mentioned four regrets she had since she started living in the UK for three years, and what she could have done better

What she said caught people’s attention, as many who came across her post shared similar experiences about relocation

An African lady who relocated to the United Kingdom mentioned her regrets after staying there for three years.

The lady, who worked as a nurse, opened up about what she regretted most about her relocation experience.

In a TikTok post by @miss.grace660, the lady listed her regrets.

The post read:

“I came to the UK 3 years ago, and this is what I regret about; 1. Not starting my journey to getting a full UK driving licence immediately after arrival. It used to be a little bit cheaper than it is now, and the rates keep going up. 2. Not starting to save up for ILR soon enough. When you first arrive, 5 years seems like eternity, but it goes by very fast.

“3. Financial expectation, I arrived at Heathrow and imagined myself buying plots of lands back home and building, but expectation vs. reality hit differently. what you earn is directly proportion to what you spend. 4. Not joining groups or communities that can support you in case you need help. This one is major as it's very easy to get depressed. what's your regret?”

Reactions trail lady’s regret after relocation

Ronnie said:

"Thx for the advice sister am stating away as a new Comer."

FeiFei said:

"So far so good...no regrets!!"

@JL said:

"You are not alone."

@Shawn🇰🇪🇬🇧

"very true."

@KYRAH SUPPRISE AND PETALS said:

"how did u do it girl apart from the regrets?"

@NICK STANO said:

"No 3 & 4 is absolutely true."

@KOMANDO said:

"mimi hapo kwa groups ya community sijapata and it's my fourth year, in leicester, please si muni link up guys!"

A lady who relocated to UK shares her regrets. Photo: @miss.grace660

Source: Getty Images

