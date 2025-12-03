A video of a little girl staring at her examination questions in school has been trending massively on social media

In the viral video, the little girl who was sitting in class with her classmates stared at the paper with a serious look of confusion

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the little girl's actions

A little schoolgirl's reaction to seeing her examination questions captured attention on social media.

The clip showed the girl seated among her classmates, as she examined the questions with a mix of seriousness and confusion.

Little girl stares at her question paper with confused look. Photo credit: @etkingsandqueens/TikTok.

Little girl confused after seeing exam questions

Netizens on TikTok were intrigued by the intensity of her gaze and the way she appeared to be processing the questions in front of her.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the user @etkingsandqueens, who spoke about the girl's reaction in the caption.

In the clip, the girl did not specifically display happiness or disappointment over the result.

Her facial expression, however, hinted that she saw something unexpected or confusing, though it remained uncertain what it was.

The gestures and long pause as she looked at the paper drew attention, making netizens eager to know details about her question paper.

"Everywhere go first wetin?" the video's caption read.

Little girl's reaction to seeing her examination questions goes viral. Photo credit: @Drazen/ Getty Images.

Reactions as little girl examines examination questions

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Alexander said:

"Mind you, this type of person really knows what they’re doing. They used to be brilliant better than most of us who don’t know when a question is wrong or right."

@Ogtechweb said:

"Lol you know them. Teacher would be everyone don't answer number 5. I BUILD WEBSITE O."

@Me said:

"This confusion is the real definition of I've 8 oranges I gave ada 2 how many colors are left."

@promise Giffty said:

"Such children are very brilliant they don't rush into answering questions just like that."

@Here to cheer you up said:

"I promise you she knows some of the answers you see that guy in front of her bro has already gave up."

@MeredithBlue said:

"This is not what we were taught neither was it something i read that was set for us."

@Native.Nwa.Igbo.Nine said:

"Honestly speaking they sent us to school to complicate our brains because if not tell me why all the find y find x find this & that in reality the only thing we are looking for is Money."

@broken promise said:

"The wonderful work of a math's teacher, I don't know if they normally change there mind once they reach computer center."

@Christabel13 said:

"U sure say na the questions be this e fit be say nor be my class own my teacher nor teach me all this one."

@Baka said:

"I remember telling my maths teacher the question he gave us was wrong, the whole class laughed at the end there was an ommission of an important phrase."

@Ofori Blessing reacted:

'if U look well she is brilliant student, U would notice she is a brilliant girl, she is trying to read and understand bfr ans."

@kurana Uchechi Esther said:

"That's how I was looking at my Waec Examination questions after bombarding my brain with things that did not come out in the exam."

@ikechiprecious595 said:

"They go set exam. They nor go set wetin they teach you. They go Dey put questions wey una supposed Dey discuss."

@zeeofeksu1 said:

"Everywhere go first blur and later everywhere go semo, write anything you know and go and submit lobatan."

@Desmond jay added:

"That hardest part is when you are sitting with a jss1 ,you ss2 in the middle and jss3 beside you pure heart."

See the post below:

