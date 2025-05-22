A young man shared a video online showing off his height, and many of his followers were amazed

He also showed people his grandfather, noting that he inherited his height from his father, who is equally tall

People who saw the video said the man and his grandson are a replica because both of them are very tall

Reactions have trailed a video posted on TikTok by a young man who is blessed with height.

The tall young man posted a video showing off how tall he is, and netizens could not get enough of the clip.

The man said both he and his grandfather are tall.

In the video posted by @supreme_ab, he was standing beside his grandfather as if he wanted them to measure heights.

People could see that both of them are tall and they look alike in terms of height.

The young man noted that he was showing people where his height came from. He said he inherited the gene from his grandfather.

His words:

"Finally, exposing the source of my height. My grandpa."

The man says he inherited his height from his grandfather.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off his tall grandfather

@Onyebuchi Onowu said:

"Haaa! At this age grandpa is this tall..... speechless."

@Hair by Jane said:

"I nor know where I carry my shortness from both my parents are tall."

@delight said:

"That's me and my grandfather, rest in peace."

@a217karu said:

"Me and height Dey quarrel."

@A-Manda said:

"I Amanda would marry a tall man, a man I'd look up to in Jesus name. amen."

@GraceNaza said:

"My own grandpa was busy looking for money when they were giving height. money e no still get."

@uchagloria said:

"This is just my grampa but e dey pain me say I no still take his height."

@Clipper Queen said:

"My mama say I start to dey do bad thing on time na e make I no tall like her."

@Denchdeka said:

"Na why I no like day stand close to you be this."

@Ifeoma said:

"Na so my Grandma tall buh na my siblings carry the height."

@user74 said:

"I got mine from my dad, may his soul continue to rest well. I miss him a lot."

@Diogo said:

"Wow! I got my own source from the very opposite."

@Peace Ifunanya said:

"I wish they can share height."

@Mariam_xoxo said:

"My grandpa is still very tall tooo, but me I am 5'7."

@Peppy said:

"Has anyone noticed that tall men have good heart."

@Juliet said:

"Grandpa no really send Wetin you Dey do."

@Mzz Tee said:

"I no know where I carry my shortness from. My parents and siblings are all tall and well-built."

