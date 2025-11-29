An American lady who left her country to support her man in Ghana has made a video that got many women talking

The lady described her man as a hardworking person who deserved all the investment she made into his poultry business

While making a video about the man's poultry business, she showed her lover working hard to make the place habitable for his chicks

An American citizen showed off her relationship online as she stated that she invested in her man.

According to her, she supported his farming business. She showed off the man's poultry in a clip.

The lady said that she believes in the man as much as he believes in her. At the beginning of her video, labourers prepared the poultry floor.

Towards the end of the video, her boyfriend came with boxes of days-old chicks and placed them on the floor for feeding.

Some of the young animals skittered around towards food and water. The lady said:

"He built everything from scratch. And I am going to be here every single step of the way. It's not about where you start but how hard you're willing to get to where you want."

The lady mentioned that they are not stopping at the poultry business, as they are still planning on making the next move in their lives.

Some people in her comment section thought she made a mistake by investing her money in a man. She made a response clip to say that she trusts her partner completely.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Forever Mandy said:

"Investing in a Ghanaian man? Do you know Lumba?"

Favfidel Nse wondered:

"If you invest in yourself na bad thing."

Aj said:

"U guys should understand that not all men or women are like ur ex’s …there are really good men and women out there."

Adepalucy said:

"Auntie NAA pls u have a miss call,pls save it for future."

Haja Bambara said:

"This man is a hard working guy not like me those men who are lazy, girl forget the negative comments."

Kabore said:

"Do not listen to anyone who tells you otherwise. Especially the ladies. Trust the process and put God first. You will see."

itsmemaabena said:

"Weldone and God bless you for supporting your boyfriend nkoko nkitinkiti poutry farm business. can never be me though."

Perces said:

"We are all here sisterhood is watching and the brotherhood is quiet because they know their brother is going to change one day."

ghostacc said:

"God bless you for believing in him..He’ll surely make you proud. I pray to find a supportive partner like you some day."

Lucky Charm said:

"Your own dream no deserve investment , allot of peoplebeginningdo not have ambition , it’s easier to lean on someone else and wait for reward."

