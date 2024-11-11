Nigerian Man Surprises Lover Who Has Always Been There for Him, Video Melts Hearts of Many
- A Nigerian man thought it wise to surprise the love of his life who has been there for him through thick and thin
- In a trending video, the lady couldn't stop blushing as she unboxed the gift items including money cake
- Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments
A romantic Nigerian man recently expressed his gratitude to his long-standing partner with a beautifully crafted surprise package.
His lover, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, couldn't contain her joy as she unveiled the thoughtful gifts.
Man surprises beautiful lover in video
The touching moment was captured on camera and shared on the TikTok app by @lorehsurprises.
In the clip, the lady showed off great excitement as she carefully unwrapped the parcel, revealing an impressive array of treats.
Among the gifts was an elaborate money cake, elegantly designed to resemble a stack of cash, symbolising the man's appreciation for her support.
Additionally, a lavishly filled box containing chocolates, snacks, and other sweet gifts complemented the thoughtful gesture.
"POV: Her man sent a package to appreciate her for always being there. This is love o," the video's caption read.
Reactions as man surprises girlfriend
TikTok users, who stumbled upon the video, were quick to share their sentiments in the comments section.
Many praised the man's creativity and thoughtfulness, while others admired the couple's chemistry.
The video garnered significant attention, with numerous viewers expressing admiration for the romantic gesture.
@Nnaya said:
"No be Chioma be this??"
@user8594888438612 stated:
"She should be careful of her roommates. Not all of them will be happy for her."
@xyz said:
"So after they breakup the next guy go fit keep up? God abeg oh."
@PossibleKingz said:
"And she will still cheat on him."
@teemighty38 asked:
"No be my girlfriend be this??"
@Onyedikachi reacted:
"Can you guys deliver in Awka, Anambra state?"
@Becktv_ added:
"Wait oo,this girl na twins?"
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
