A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her roommate's jovial twin brother dancing with reckless abandon

According to the lady, her roommate introduced her to the young man named Taiwo and she was struck by his energy

In the presence of several people who gathered for an occasion, the young man danced without minding who was watching

A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches with a video of her roommate's twin brother losing himself at an event.

The video, which quickly went viral online, showed the young man dancing energetically in front of a crowd during what appeared to have been a religious programme held at Adeleke University.

Young boy dances with reckless abandon at event

His carefree dance and dramatic movements totally stole the show, with many people at the gathering turning their heads to watch him.

In the clip posted on TikTok by the lady known as @honeydrop378, she explained that she was introduced to her roommate's twin brother, identified as Taiwo, shortly before witnessing his performance.

From her caption, it was evident that she had not expected the level of energy he displayed as the music started, and she found his dance steps both surprising and entertaining.

The song playing in the background was a Christian gospel track, and the occasion appeared to have been a religious occasion.

In the video, he moved across the open space with confidence and switched to different dance steps with unrestrained excitement.

He was totally unconcerned about being watched, as he danced with a level of energy that caused those around him to gaze their eyes on him.

People at the gathering seemed surprised as he practically became the highlight because of his dramatic dance steps.

Reactions as man dances at event

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Šøń Øf Gràčë said:

"He was not doing it for people to see him, but the spirit of God moved him to do so."

@OSAMAGBE said:

"I don’t understand why everybody is seating down is a praise section why are they not dancing and praising God."

@Ajoke Ade said:

"No be say I no fit dance like this for public but na how I go sit down after performing be the problem."

@Only one favy said:

"As he praise God in public God will honor you in public,the kind of grace you won’t be able to hide."

@teniolaonigele reacted:

"Honestly praising God shouldn’t be something to be shy about, I don’t know why people are sitting during the praise session, God bless you dear."

@Deera said:

"Shamelessly inlove with God!!! Omo me my mama Dey always complain oo say people Dey dance and I Dey stand like stick."

@JIMMY reacted:

"This guy and Taiwo de normally tear this steps together, but taiwo decide to betray today."

@Queen Jennie said:

"This is the true definition of “when the spirit of the lord is upon my soul i will dance like David danced”

@tollytomcakesnmore reacted:

"See as he take drop phone for taiwo favour will surround you and your taiwo by God's grace."

@Mc Babs Entertainments said:

"God sees his heart and David danced without hesitation then the Lord blessed him beyond expectations. Why una go Dey praise concert and una no go dance."

@my mother's daughter said:

"See the way he shout taiwoo, am very sure they both use to dance together, nah why he shouted taiwo,he was like "taiwo,are you sure you are not feeling dis sound too?"

