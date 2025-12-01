A young Nigerian man made a statement after seeing the photo of viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, and a beautiful lady

He congratulated the officer and prayed for him after he learned of his marriage to the lady in the photo

The man also mentioned the name of the beautiful woman in the post as he celebrated the officer's union

A Nigerian man has mentioned the name of the wife of the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, as the officer continues to trend online with his wife.

The statement of the man comes just hours after it was confirmed that he held a marriage ceremony with his wife in Kaduna.

Nigerian man congratulates Lt. Yerima

As the post continues to trend, a man took to social media to mention the alleged name of his wife.

According to a post he made on his page @HonAbdullahiM12, via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, the individual mentioned the alleged name of the wife and also congratulated and prayed for their marriage.

In the post he shared on his X page, he wrote: "Congratulations to Lieutenant A.M. Yerima and his beautiful bride Khadija, who just celebrated their wedding in Kaduna!"

He prayed for the newlyweds in the said post:

"May Allah grant them a peaceful, joyful, and blessed marriage."

The statement of the man comes not long after Legit.ng confirmed the event and published a story that also contains a video of the officer with his wife.

Legit.ng has reached out to the man who mentioned the name of the officer's wife for comments; he is, however, yet to respond to all messages.

People who came across the photo of Yerima and his wife congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts.

Reactions as Lt Yerima weds lover

@inshahejaz47876 prayed:

"May Allah keep His blessings and protection over you throughout this beautiful journey of life. Congratulations on your marriage!" Ameen."

@auwalu_ibr36338 stressed:

"I wish them a peaceful and blessed marriage, Allah ya kawo abin da mai jin zima baya SO!"

@natureess shared:

"Nepo children with good privilege should always bring more responsible children to the world so the opportunity they got won't be wasted. Congratulations officer."

@DrAdamuGZango wrote:

"Congrats young officer. Wishing you happy marriage life."

@Hazafaresources noted:

"Masha'Allah, what a radiant duo! Lt. Yerima & Khadija, may your union be as strong as your smiles and twice as blessed. Congrats."

@ankaabbakarr said:

"Why is he folding his hands."

