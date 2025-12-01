A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his thoughts after watching a video of viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima

A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts about viral naval officer Lt. Yerima, asking important questions online regarding the officer’s marriage to a lady.

The individual asked if the officer was already married with a child, as clips of the officer and the said lady continue to circulate.

His reaction comes days after a report surfaced online showing the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, with a woman and a child inside a car.

The video in question is contained in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Having watched the clip of the officer with a woman and a child in a car, the Nigerian man, who only recently heard that Yerima got married to a lady in Kaduna, reacted to the news.

According to a post he shared on his page, @lastevergoal via X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his confusion after seeing both videos.

He asked an important question about the officer, wondering if the naval officer had taken a first wife, as he initially assumed the lady in the car was Yerima’s wife.

His post read:

"Thought they said he was already married with a child? Abi na second wife?"

Aside from the individual, many other online users have also reacted to the news of Yerima’s marriage.

Reactions as Yerima weds lover

@iOccupyNigeria wrote:

"Beautiful couple, Allah ya sanya albarka, ya ba su zaman lafiya da arziki. But I still dey wonder whether dem invite Wike for di fatiha. At least make dem invite Lere Olayinka — dat one na expert videographer wey no dey ever miss any angle."

@AtandaSaheed18 said:

"God bless their union Insha Allah. To the bitter people having negative thoughts about his life,May your life be miserable as your thought (Amen)."

@Real_me_Abdul noted:

"If I were him, I would invite Wike for the wedding."

@willinilli024 added:

"Since this guy fight with wike, him life just dey move forward"

@_calebtrader stressed:

"The wife must've been like, "..marry me comot o, your female crush don too plenty now" Women wey sabi mark territory."

@mathoks2012 shared:

"Hope she's not an underage this one she's blushing like a child."

Nov 30 wrote:

"This is the family’s way of taming him before the game get to him."

@bidsman noted:

"Congratulations to him, make him oga sha give am one plot inside the land."

@seanelhadji said:

"Anyone who confronts Wike can confront anything any circumstance in life, Mr Yerima will surely suceed in marraige!"

Watch the video below:

