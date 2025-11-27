A Nigerian lady in the UK recently experienced a cultural shock after witnessing an unexpected incident on a bus.

She explained that she was on her way home from a shift when a man suddenly walked onto the bus and took a seat

She went on to describe how the driver’s action led the passenger to respond in a bad way, which escalated the situation further

A Nigerian lady in the UK shares a funny incident that happened between a driver and a passenger on a UK bus and compares it to lifestyle in Lagos.

This is contained in a lengthy video she made available on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Lady shares Uk bus experience

The lady documented her experience and added that the incident she witnessed was so new to her, and it couldn’t happen in Lagos because steps would have been taken by those present.

She mentioned that the incident delayed her on the bus for some minutes.

According to a post she made available on her page @mharvhey via TikTok, she mentioned that she was on her way home from a work shift when something happened.

Sharing what happened, she mentioned that people were coming into the bus and suddenly, a man entered the bus and told the driver that he had misplaced his wallet and went straight to sit down.

Seeing this, the driver made some statements, which led to the passenger responding in an unexpected way.

Seeing this, the driver vowed not to move the bus unless the individual got down.

The lady said in her TikTok video:

"Honestly, crazy things are happening in this country. You might be dying and someone might be stabbing you, and everybody will be passing by and they will not say anything."

"I was in a bus today, I was coming back home, then this guy just entered the bus and told the driver that 'I lost my wallet,' and he just went into the bus."

"The driver was like, 'You lost your wallet, but there are ways you can actually say that. You have to wait for my permission to go sit down. Why did you just come in and say you lost your wallet and go sit down?'"

"The guy just started cussing at the driver, he was just saying 'fuc.k you mate, you want me to stand inside the cold."

"The driver, vexed, said if you didn’t get down, I'm not moving this bus. Two minutes passed, the driver was still there, the guy was still inside. I looked back, I looked at everybody, everybody was chilled. They were pressing their phones, some were just looking."

She mentioned that she began to feel uncomfortable with the situation as no other passengers acted concerned about the incident; some pressed their phones while others looked on.

However, she said in Nigeria, if there were a situation like this, the people in the bus would have spoken up, and the driver would have taken steps against the passenger.

She continued in her TikTok video:

"It can never happen in Nigeria. Lagos person go enter, driver go say go down, you no go down, the way everybody go first swear for your papa. Na conductor go even push you."

"For more than 10 minutes, do you know that this driver was on standby? Nobody said an.ything, nobody moved. Driver didn’t move, even passengers didn’t say jack sh.it. After 29 minutes, a black man finally volunteered to pay for the guy, that’s when the driver moved."

"And in my head I’m like, wait hold on, what if this guy didn’t volunteer to pay? So are you saying I’m going to be in that bus for more than one hour? Because the bus driver didn’t agree, nobody is saying anything. The guy too was sat like he didn’t give a fu.ck. It was so new and weird for me."

Many of her followers who came across her post shared their thoughts after watching the TikTok video.

Reactions as lady shares UK bus experience

Kazeem noted:

"Welcome to reality. Everybody mind their business on uk."

Alphakruiz stressed:

"Why you sef no stand up talk."

Genesis added:

"It mind your business country even if you see someone dying you have to mind your business."

GENTLE THUNDER shared:

"Welcome to UK. Atleast bus driver have not left all of U to go to the toilet for over 30mins or go smoke for break?"

B34R-H4RRY wrote:

"Everyone go just dey mind their business."

SSO stressed:

"That's a sign of a decline in society where people don't care."

jojoxplores shared:

"Wetin concern fellow passengers? nothing they can do. write complains to the bus company. call police."

oyibomanornothing added:

"You need to try south Africa. l got robbed in the bus and they guy even left me with a scar and everyone stood there and watched."

ovbiedo stressed:

"UK is the most useless country when it comes to issues like this..they smoke inside the bus and everyone keeps mute.its written no smoking inside the bus."

AOC beauty palace said:

"That’s why people get stabbed and the criminal gets away with it because they don’t care."

Lily Gal noted:

"In Germany, the driver would simply call the control and they will come and take him away."

lade_ifeolu said:

"Something happened to me, but with those rowdy teenagers. I was mad nobody said anything, especially the elderly ones. It’s bad to be honest."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after making a TikTok video about 12 things that are different in the UK compared to Nigeria.

Nigerian lady shares UK relocation experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady, who relocated to the UK two months ago in search of better opportunities, has shared her experience of adjusting to life abroad.

Despite facing doubts and discouragement from friends and family who warned her she would struggle with the new culture, weather, and lifestyle, she revealed in a TikTok video that she has been enjoying her stay and has faced no major problems.

