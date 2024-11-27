A beautiful lady shared a video of her goddaughter telling her to get a husband and not a boyfriend

The little girl told her that she had passed the age of getting a boyfriend and she should get married instead

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the little girl’s advice to her godmother

A beautiful lady was surprised by the relationship advice her goddaughter gave her.

The adorable child told the lady that she had passed the age of getting a boyfriend.

Little girl tells godmother to get married. Photo: @ogechukwu_asanor

Source: TikTok

In a sweet video shared by @ogechukwu_anasor on TikTok, the little girl said her godmother should get a husband.

When the lady asked her if she was too old, the young girl told her she wasn't too old.

The little girl insisted that her godmother should get married.

Her words:

“You’ve passed the age to have a boyfriend. You have to have a husband.”

The lady captioned the video:

“POV: your goddaughter has no filter. I literally walk on eggshells around this girl.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl tells her godmother to get a husband

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the little girl’s advice to her godmother.

@Ofure said:

"She wan do flower girl."

@kossyrose said:

"Na person send her to say it."

@Daberechi said:

"She used style tell you word. that’s how my cousin ask me when will I give birth. I told her am not married and am just 23 she said and so. I was like ah ah."

@CHINEMEREM said:

"Look how she's trying her best to avoid hurting your feelings too. Look at her hand movement."

Source: Legit.ng