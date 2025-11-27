A Nigerian lady has responded to social media users who are saying she got married to an old man

The lady shared her wedding photos, showing off her man and calling him her best friend but netizens quickly started reacting

However after the photos went viral, the lady said she is not a child and people should stop saying her husband is old

Wedding photos shared by a Nigerian lady are generating social media reactions after they went viral on TikTok.

The lady took to TikTok to show off her husband after they got married during a traditional ceremony.

However, after @ericao291 posted the photos, some social media users started saying her husband was old.

Erica captioned the photos:

"Forever starts today,to have and to hold …. Today I marry my best friend… traditional taken."

However, some of the social media users congratulated her and wished her a blessed home.

But others made comments that were off, as they insinuated that Erica married an old man.

She made another post, telling netizens she is not a child either, insisting she was happy in her marriage.

She said:

"I resemble 30 years pikin una eye? Na me marry old man na TikTok people dey vex. Congratulations is enough. Please, no insult, I made my choice and we are compatible."

Reactions as lady shares wedding photos

@Don popula said:

"Una done start again o. I no won hear in my house am a queen but in chief house I’m no body o."

@star said:

"I love when matured people marry each other. Your marriage will give you everything you want from it amen."

@D~MSE said:

"Y’all can’t see that they married for companionship??? She’s an older lady and the older man too need love and care and they decided to go for it . They are happy being with each other and that’s all that matters! Congrats ma, your home is blessed. You look so good together Abeg."

@Nini said:

"The lady in question is not a small girl what's your problem tiktok people?"

@Assurance Boo said:

"As the young boy’s no won do the needful make we day get married to there father’s.. congratulations."

@SLENI said:

"We live in a society where everyone thinks they know more than everyone else. But the truth is, each of us has our own life to live and our own race to run. Stop allowing people on social media to make you uncomfortable about how you choose to live your life. Some of the same ladies loudly judging in the comments have their own issues to deal with, yet they act like they’re perfect. My sister, if you’re happy, then forget what anyone else thinks. If you feel Im playing. Just show them ur husband phone number. You go cry for their chance."

