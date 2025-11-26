A video trending on social media shows a house owned by two family members who are not in good terms

The video shows a house which was divided into two parts by a newly-built fence that entered the building from outside

According to the story, the two owners of the building are having irreconcilable differences which was why they built the fence

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a video of a house owned by two relatives who are not in good terms.

The story has it that the two owners of the house were born of the same parents but they are having irreconcilable differences.

According to a video posted on TikTok by @francisca.maduekw, the two siblings decided to live in separate spaces in the same building.

They build a fence to dive the building into two parts so that they won't have to live with teach other under the same building.

The fence, which looks new, also divided the compound into two. A video heard in the video wondered why the relatives are bitter towards each other.

The voice said:

"If two people who are born of the same parents, can be this angry and bitter towards themselves, what would happen to an outside? Just imagine! House divided into two. God forbid bad thing. Tufiakwa."

Reactions to house divided into two

@wazowazo2 said:

"If we were giving the option by birth to choose our siblings, honestly lots of us will never choose our so called siblings that we have now to even be a distance friend. I tell you, lots of our siblings are our worst enemy, but pretend to be a family, until when issues occurs then you know."

@Rhobenpay.com said:

"A house divided between two shall not stand. Said the word of God."

@CASH said:

"This de happen… ur blood go break your heart so tee you no get option to take it this level."

@wisdomdanielvince said:

"Is a sign of child this spirit in them no be by age."

@alusiego said:

"They could have bring the house down naa."

@WAZIRICHIEF4 said:

"House hold enemy...the worst enemy you will ever have."

@SomaSolid said:

"They should divide the roof join na. Nothing way poverty no dey cause."

@Sharozy_boss said:

"I have the same brothers lie that in my family."

@NATHAN'S said:

"Being born from one parent does not make them friends."

@Fake A smile said:

"Sometimes nah woman Dey cause am."

@AustynoAfricanKing said:

"If this is the solution, why not?"

@Pastor Tee5 said:

"One's enemy is the people of his household."

