Social media users are having a good laugh after watching a video of a groom who caught someone taking money sprayed on him

The man and his wife were dancing during their wedding ceremony, and people were spraying them with money

One lady packed some of the money and allegedly attempted to walk away with it, but the man quickly caught her

Many people on social media are reacting to a video of a groom who caught a lady who packed money and sprayed on him during the wedding dance.

The video is generating many reactions after netizens saw how the man reacted when he saw what the lady did in.

The groom and the bride dance during their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessinglawrencem and Getty Images/Maksym Kapliuk.

In the clip which was posted by Blessing Lawrence, the groom and the bride were dancing when suddenly, a lady entered the scene.

Guests at the wedding had sprayed money on the bride and groom and some of the money were on the ground.

The lady quickly packed some of the money and behaved as if she wanted to walk away with them.

However, the watchful eyes of the groom caught her. The groom rushed and intercepted the lady, 'slapped' her and collected the money.

The video is captioned:

"That slap sweet me eh Because some people are truly disgraceful. How do you attend someone’s event and shamelessly start packing the money sprayed on them? Do you know how much that person spent to make that day happen? I almost had an issue with one grown man who tried the same nonsense this girl did. I honestly wish I slapped sense into him the way my brother reset this girl’s brain."

The lady said her brother caught the person who attempted to pick money at the wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessinglawrencem.

Reactions to wedding video

@Chinaemerem said:

"I don’t understand why you enter person wedding pack money dey commot."

@AYOBO/SABO/MEGIDA/IPAJA CAKERY said:

"Check am well well, na their last born."

@Doris said:

"Bring me back here. The wife shock."

@Uju said:

"She been wan come show us how much she pick for the wedding."

@sargine_lorentta said:

"He continued dancing like nothing happened."

@heartlessoul8 said:

"Omo, for my wedding my husband carry bouncers everywhere. People complain, but e help well-well. Children no fit rush come pack money, everything stay organized and nothing miss. Abeg, for any event just carry bouncers."

@chicken_feet said:

"That better be his sister ooo not some random person what nonsense even if it’s his sister it’s still wrong."

@realmacilia said:

"Baba wan gather money wer e spend for marriage Una say na red flag."

@Abimbola Omoniyi said:

"Story of my life, money sum up to nothing at the end of my occasion. My advice to others, get a bouncer to stand there with koboko."

