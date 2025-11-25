Popular and outspoken cleric, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, visited Pst. Paul Enenche’s church in Abuja

He addressed the members, telling them what to do amid the alleged Christian persecution in the country

A video of him speaking at the church grabbed people’s attention, as many commented on the clip

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the outspoken Plateau-based preacher, recently visited Pastor Enenche’s church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Dachomo, who insists that there is a Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria, called for prayers and appreciated Enenche for his support.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo addresses Christians at Dunamis church amid security concerns.

On his X page, @drpaulenenche shared a video of Dachomo at his church.

In the video, Dachomo said:

“Today, all we need is prayer. This God that is living in heaven with his son at his right hand, nothing will stop him from sparing our soul. Just pray. Your prayer is more than AK-47. It’s more than rocket launcher. Let us launch our prayers to heaven, and I’m sure God will hear your prayer and cause a difference in the land. Christians must be safe. There is a genocide in Nigeria, pray for us in Jesus name.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Rev. Ezekiel calls for prayers

@MarvellousIsra3 said:

"When God marks a nation for greatness, the enemy naturally rises in agitation, but his resistance is only a confirmation of what God is about to do. Nigeria is not a mistake on the map. God has invested destiny, purpose, and spiritual authority in this land, and no scheme of darkness can overturn what Heaven has ordained."

@jerryja90160120

"The sons of isakah they were them that understand times and seasons and what Israel ought to do per time."

@UncleForbes_ said:

"If you are out there and still asking is prayer the solution? Then you don’t know nothing. There can be chaos in the camp of the bandits& they are unable to regroup for further attacks. There is the place of guns, intelligence and war machines, there is also the place of prayer."

@Cookey_jay said:

"This should be a time religious leaders all over Nigeria should lingering and pondering on how to meet together through peacful engagement - Understand more about each and what our different religions represent to our country to stop dis nonsense."

@dadabozj said:

"Prayer is not more than ak47 o.. if not Israel would have prayed too."

@RaveEx12 said:

"I love you sir. God bless you. If the Nigerian News media will not give him platform, let the church give him platform to speak about these atrocities because quite frankly and I am dangerously tired of this government, the military, legislature and judiciary."

Pastor Paul Enenche invites Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo to speak at Dunamis church amid security concerns.

This came after a member of the popular Dunamis church opened up about how her family members were abducted in the Kwara church attack on November 18.

In a recent video, she narrated how her sister and nephew were released from captivity five days after their abduction.

