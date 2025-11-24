A Nigerian man has asked two critical questions after watching a video of a victim of the Eruku Church attack

He took to social media to share his questions after watching the trending video, which has been circulating widely online

What he heard in the video made him ask two critical questions that no one has provided answers to yet

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to ask two very big questions after he watched a video of one of the victims of the Eruku church attack narrating their experience in the bandits’ den.

He shared his thoughts in a post he made on his page after he watched the video of the said victim.

Nigerian man raises alarm over how victims were freed after church attack. Photo source: Tiktok/mr_yolak/TVC News

Source: Twitter

Man raises concerns after survivor’s video

The statement of the man is coming days after the deadly attack by bandits on a church in Eruku, Kwara state, that led to the alleged death of some individuals and the kidnapping of many others.

Days after the incident, a video of one of the victims rescued from the bandits’ den surfaced online, and a man who saw it reacted to it.

According to a post made available on his page @mr_yolak via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that something isn’t normal regarding how the victims were released.

Man queries role of security agencies and vigilantes in Eruku rescue. Photo source: Tiktok/TVC News

Source: Twitter

He made the statement after he watched the video of one of the victims narrating his experience in the bandits’ hideout.

The young man in the said video said:

"We started the program around 5. Thirty minutes into the program, we just heard gunshots. To my own understanding, I didn’t know it was a gunshot, I thought it was just sparking of some wire. By the time we knew, they’d surrounded the whole church, even some people began to see drops of blood everywhere."

He spoke about how the bandits boasted of having control over the areas.

"It was unimaginable. They had the courage to tell themselves that they’re bandits. They made us know that there’s no one that can just slip away without being caught and with what we saw, nobody can escape. That place that they’ve dominated, they know all the routes surrounding all those bushes within Kwara and other states."

After the video of the statement made its way online, it caught the attention of a man who quoted the post that contained the video and asked important questions.

His first question was if the government paid ransom to the bandits to secure the release of the victims.

He said:

"I’m glad they are safe now, but did the government pay their ransom?"

He went on to ask who was actually responsible for the release, the security agencies or the vigilante group.

He continued:

"Was it security agencies and vigilantes that rescued them?"

He mentioned that the process that led to the release of the victims is very fishy.

He added:

"The rescue mission is too fishy, but of course I’ve worked close to Eruku so I know the terror from Osi-Eruku-Egbe axis."

Many individuals who watched the video reacted to it as it trends on social media.

Reactions as victim shares expy

@ikedinnie added:

"The trauma will be with them for life. Any little sound will trigger them. They should all check their Blood pressure... May Nigeria not happen to us."

@aliinalegwu stressed:

"The couldn’t ask the right questions rather asking irrelevant questions and decided to cut him when he was revealing important facts. We are surrounded by this terrorists."

@d_emo___3 noted:

"One day. The terrorist will show you those CAC members on live TikTok, believe tinubu at ur risk."

@atnowng stressed:

"They know the nooks and cranny of the bushes. Protect your bushes. I thought we had forest guards at some points ? Where are they? This is where they need to be active."

@Oluwatosin2706 said:

"So no question on how they were release or how they escaped. Was ransomed been paid?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the emotional phone conversation her family had with the bandits who kidnapped her father shortly after attending her convocation.

Kwara student shares deadly bandit attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a nursing student from the Kwara State College of Nursing went viral after she shared a heartbreaking video of a bandit attack that happened right outside her church.

In the clip, she narrated how she first heard rumours a day earlier and even warned her school group chat before the situation turned tragic the following morning.

Source: Legit.ng