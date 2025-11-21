A Nigerian man has shared the voice note that his friend sent to him on WhatsApp after surviving a serious kidnapping case

In the voice note, the lucky man detailed how the public transit bus he had entered was stopped by kidnappers who took them into a bush

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man caught people's attention after releasing a voice recording sent to him by a close friend who recently survived a frightening kidnapping incident.

The recording contained the survivor's account of how the incident happened, leaving netizens grateful for his survival.

Man shares the pattern that kidnappers used in abducting him and others. Photo credit: @vir_ux/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man narrates how he got kidnapped

Identified as @vir_ux, the X user explained that his friend had only just regained his freedom and tried to narrate what had transpired.

In the recording, the man recounted how a journey that began as an interstate trip took a terrifying turn when the bus he boarded ran into armed attackers.

He narrated that their bus had been travelling from Enugu and heading through Kogi when gunmen suddenly targeted them.

According to him, the first sign of danger was a loud sound that seemed like the attackers had shot at the bus, possibly damaging a tyre.

He recalled hearing the sound and feeling the bus lose control as the passengers panicked over the situation.

Man narrates how kidnappers shot at his bus during interstate trip. Photo credit: @Thomas Winz/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He went on to narrate that the gunmen fired again at the bus, shattering part of it and throwing the passengers into confusion.

The passengers were then forced to comply with instructions from the attackers, who demanded that everyone drop to the ground without hesitation.

The man explained that any delay was followed by threats, and the passengers had been warned against resisting in any way.

After overpowering the group, the kidnappers marched them into a nearby forested area, leaving them disoriented and unsure of what would happen next.

He narrated:

"This was how it happened. As we were going from Enugu and passed through Kogi, they shot us. As they shot us, I think it was the tyre they shot, I don't even know because I heard a sound like the tyre got burst. You understand? As we wanted to turn, they shot our glass too. Everybody got scared. They said everybody should lie down, lie down, lie down, lie down. If you waste more time now, they'll flog you. That's how they carried us into the bush."

Reactions as man narrates experience with kidnappers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Anita isabella said:

"Same thing also happen to my friends last 2 weeks Saturday, till now we never hear any News from them, Same that Kogi side, they're traveling to ABJ."

@𝗥i𝗖𝗛𝘄𝗮𝘆 said:

"The gist never complete bro. Me and this people don too run around Enugu both inside town na only God Dey save us o."

@CA Autos reacted:

"How person wan take travel for Christmas like this?"

See the post below:

Man narrates terrible kidnapping experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man, Ayomiku, gave a detailed account of how he was kidnapped and robbed in Lagos state.

According to him, two men approached him at intervals when he was awaiting a bus that would take him to his photo shoot venue.

Source: Legit.ng