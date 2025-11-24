Members of the Eruku community in Kwara were thrown into celebration following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) who had been abducted during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, regained freedom after five days in captivity

The release of the captives has raised suspicions and questions among many Nigerians about why no bandit involved was declared arrested or killed

In an emerging video, Eruku community residents were seen rejoicing over the release of the 38 Kwara Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

The church invasion and abduction had sparked local and international outrage and outcry, but the kidnapped worshippers regained their freedom after five days in captivity.

The Kwara state government announced the release on Sunday, November 24. An X user, Chuks, shared a short clip of women from the affected community rejoicing while singing a Yoruba song. He captioned it:

"Eruku community rejoices following reports that 38 victims åbdûcted during the recent att@ck on CAC church have regained their freedom."

The excited women praised the God of Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, the founder of CAC.

Mixed reactions have greeted the release of the Kwara worshippers.

Watch the video below:

Freedom of abducted Kwara worshippers: Nigerians react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the freedom of the Kwara worshippers below:

@outtahighbee said:

"So they’ve called them and warned them that they’re doing too much and should probably release them in good faith for things to cool down a bit. Una think say we be nursery school students?"

@RealDamola said:

"Good news. But let’s not act blind .... nobody explains how 38 human beings vanished and reappeared like a school excursion.

"No arrests. No details. No answers. Just “they’re free now.”

"This country loves miracle endings without the truth."

@basseychukwu said:

"It's worth jubilation. I am shocked that the church even held another service after the m@ssacre."

@powerchibueze said:

"Firstly they did well to release them thanks to the FG.. now the most important is this weren’t they àřrested!!! That’s a high level of low profile securit¥….nawa oo."

@LilyjoeBae said:

"Thank God for the safe return I have one questionSo they made no arrest or bombing?"

@Banjo_Dr said:

"This is beautiful.

"The government must now do it's work to ensure this doesn't repeat itself."

@brotobromotivat said:

"It's still amazing to me that no arrests were made, no gunfire, the military just walked in the released the victims. Who dey write all this script for Nigeria government?"

