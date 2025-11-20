A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking update following the recent attack at a church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria

In a video, he captured the situation of the area where the incident occured and how deserted it was due to the incident

Nigerians who came across the heartbreaking post on the TikTok app expressed their pain while praying for the safety of the victims

A Nigerian man posted a new video following the violent attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State, where armed men struck and left the community grieving.

His video, which showed the area where the incident took place, showed how fear had gripped residents and how the area had become deserted.

Man claims residents deserted Eruku community after viral church attack. Photo credit: @juicyblog/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man visits area of Kwara attack

The video was posted through the TikTok account of @juicyblog, drawing attention to the environment where the incident happened.

In the clip, empty houses and lonely roads were seen as people quickly fled out of fear for their lives.

Many Nigerians who watched the post reacted with sadness, sending prayers and expressing concern for those affected.

The attack had taken place at the CAC church in Eruku community, where gunmen invaded, killed and even abducted some members of the church.

"This is the Church where it all happened. You can see that everywhere is now dry. Everyone has ran for their lives since yesterday of the event. Some even left the town on the first bus this morning. All these few people you are seeing are security operatives," the video's caption read.

Man posts heartbreaking video as residents reportedly desert Eruku community after viral church attack. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Reactions as man shows deserted area in Kwara

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@gazzi said:

"I don't have any problem with trump bringing troops to Nigeria mentioning only christians is what baffles me coz both Muslims and christians are been killed on daily basis so why is he coming to fight for christians only is that not religious war?"

@folake said:

"They have been attacking that place since, I remember my Nysc year, when they posted some of my mates there during Electio period, they were scared."

@ELEGANT LADY said:

"And this church is among houses until we know that African magic can be used in this kind of situation, those around the area what were they doing when they came in and when they were going back."

@Holarkanmi reacted:

"I am confused right now. Jesus told us his coming soon till now he refuses to show up. Now Trump said he wants to help his nowhere to be found. What's going on !!!"

@possy_possy reacted:

"The scary thing right now is how often we hear bad news. It becomes too frequent that after a while, you start to feel numb. It begins to sound normal; doesn't make you flinch, doesn't make you sad, just sounds normal. And honestly, the moment tragedy starts to feel normal, it is a dangerous place to be. is a very dangerous place to be."

@tomiwa_94 added:

"How did we get here? The country is not safe to live in anymore. The government can no longer secure lives and properties of her citizens."

Eyewitness speaks about Kwara church attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly Nigerian man recounted what transpired inside a church in Kwara state.

He was one of the people present when armed men reportedly stormed a church, killing some members and abducting many others.

Source: Legit.ng