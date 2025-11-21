A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she rocked Father Christmas' costume to her mother's school

According to the lady, her mother had asked her to rock the costume to make the kids more interested in their upcoming Christmas party

Funny comments trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their opinions about the tactics

A Nigerian lady left social media users in stitches after sharing a funny video of herself dressed in a Father Christmas outfit at her mother's school.

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, captured her desperate attempt to excite the children ahead of the school's Christmas party.

Lady motivates children at her mum's school with Father Christmas' costume. Photo credit: @usersifeoluwa0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady dresses like father Christmas to excite children

Identified on TikTok as @usersifeoluwa0, the lady disclosed that her mother had encouraged her to put on the outfit to help build excitement among the pupils.

According to her, the idea was to make the children more eager to talk about the upcoming party at home so their parents would quickly pay for it.

She accepted the plan, turned up at the school in full costume, and spent the day dancing around the premises and making the children so excited.

In the clip she shared, she was seen entertaining the pupils who surrounded and cheered her on as she danced.

Lady rocks Father Christmas' costume to her mother's school to make children interested in school party. Photo credit: @usersifeoluwa0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"My mum asked me to suit up as father Christmas for her students so that they can be excited to tell their parents to pay up for their upcoming Christmas party. We had a lot of fun for real."

Reactions as lady rocks father Christmas outfit

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@legit said:

"Na so them lie to us for my school that time that our Father Christmas is coming from Rome. Na Bro Gabriel wey Dey ss3 them use."

@Mide said:

"Life so private that nobody know say I dey fear this Father Christmas when I small not Untill I realised say nah human being dey inside."

@🅾️LAYℹ️NK🅰️™️: said:

“Introverted I never belong”,Thank God Father Christmas came along. Thanks God the children are happy. Keep it up senior woman,with your half shoe."

@Festus said:

"I remember primary school day my friends and I already knew who's in father Christmas costume will we now be calling his name uncle tobi."

@Nwajurueju Atelier said:

"Be like u don dey wait for the opportunity to do this thing since."

Pamilerin said:

"All this ones no know say waiting dey their front pass all the dance dem dey dance for Father Christmas."

@AYO said:

"I dey fear father Xmas back then in pry school until I realized say nah our computer teacher dey always do am."

@Adewumi Nurudeen said:

"She just handed you a side hustle. Neighbouring schools will soon start hiring you."

@Adewunmi added:

"You sure say na your mum send you? Because this dance come be like say dem don promised you the offer."

@mercychi020 said:

"After all this stress now time to collect money, my mum will answer you with "If to say I no born you, you for see father Christmas cloth wear"? I hope say your mummy paid you well."

@DRIP 289 added:

"Very rugged Santa from Abagana. Everything about this Santa is rugged."

See the post below:

Man dresses like Father Christmas, children flee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who wore a 'father Christmas' costume did not take it lightly when some children tried to avoid him.

In a video, he angrily made them come close to him despite their persistent attempts to flee from his presence.

Source: Legit.ng