A Nigerian man who wore a 'father Christmas' costume did not take it lightly when some children tried to avoid him

In a video, he angrily made them come close to him despite their persistent attempts to flee from his presence

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's attempt to appear in a Father Christmas costume took an amusing turn when a group of children fled from him in terror.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, showed the man's persistent efforts to coax the reluctant children closer.

Children get scared of Nigerian father Christmas Photo credit: @mc_sukus1/TikTok.

'Father Christmas' reacts as children flee from him

Despite their obvious fear, the man identified as @mc_sukus1 on the platform was not ready to give up.

According to the man, his costume was quite 'heavy' and he couldn't afford to waste his efforts without achieving his goal with the children.

In the end, the man's stubbornness and insistence paid off, and the children were coaxed into interacting with him.

"I wore this heavy Xmas cloth cos of you children you are now running. Mio gbo paa," he said.

Reactions trail video of Nigerian father Christmas

As the video made its way around TikTok, users couldn't help but be entertained by the funny situation.

The comments section was flooded with reactions, ranging from laughter to words of encouragement for the 'Father Christmas.'

@NASROH said:

"Gen z father Christmas with anger issues."

@GlamourGurl asked:

"Who else is watching on the 25th of December?"

@Ufuoma said:

"My friend come here make I do my work go next location."

@OLUWAJUOBALO said:

"Nothing una wan tell me na potable be the father Christmas."

@Anyanwụ ụtụtụ said:

"Be like this "I wanna wish you a merry Christmas “No come from the bottom of your heart o."

@Emmanuel said:

"E be like say the church no pay am finish. E con dey transfer aggression to the children. Shey na by force."

@Gift said:

"I never see better Father Christmas on my fyp. Na soso cr**zy ones I have been seeing."

@chi Girl added:

"Chai na by force. Merry Christmas Everyone. Even though I no buy clothes and stuff ll great ful, some people that brought are no more."

Man dresses as Santa Claus during event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady revealed how her husband disguised as Santa Claus at a Christmas event in their church.

The young man rocked the Santa Claus costume and danced funnily in the hilarious video that was posted on TikTok.

