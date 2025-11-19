A lady who bagged the award for the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) spoke with Legit.ng

She explained how she achieved the academic feat and talked about her personal life and other important things

She shared tips and advice for fellow students and others who aspire to achieve a similar feat in their academic journey

A Nigerian lady is making waves on social media over her incredible academic feat, and she took to social media to share her beautiful story.

The young lady, identified as Elizabeth Omolara Kayode, bagged the award for the overall best graduating student at UNILORIN and also achieved the highest CGPA.

Lady graduates with a high CGPA

Her incredible story made waves online, and Legit.ng reached out to her to hear how she managed to achieve this remarkable feat.

In the interview with Legit.ng, she mentioned graduating with a very high CGPA and explained how she did it.

We asked her a few questions, to which she provided detailed responses.

UNILORIN graduate spoke about herself

Elizabeth first talked about who she is and what she likes to do.

She said:

"I’m Kayode Elizabeth Omolara, a civil engineering student from Ogbomoso North, Oyo State. I'm a creative and passionate learner who loves collaborating with others and giving back to the community. My interests include mentoring, crocheting, drawing, and exploring new ideas. As a makeup artist and fashion designer, I enjoy expressing myself through art and design."

"My academic journey began at Maryland Catholic Nursery and Primary School, followed by Nigerian Navy Secondary School. I'm now proud to be the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin. I've gained hands-on experience through internships at Goldsworth Engineering Services Ltd and Yolas Consultants Ltd."

"I'm actively involved in professional organizations like AIESEC and the National Society of Black Engineers. I've also held leadership roles in APWEN and NICESA, and I'm proud of my consistent academic record, maintaining top results in my department throughout my studies."

Having introduced herself, we moved on to asking how she achieved such an academic feat.

Elizabeth explained how she achieved the feat

After discussing her hobbies and other topics, she spoke about her academic journey and how focused she was on her studies.

She shared how she starts each day and also her faith in God:

"I'm humbled by God's grace and guidance throughout my academic journey. One of my secondary school teachers used to say, 'Pray like you didn't read, and read like you didn't pray,' and that's been one of my mantras. I start each day with prayer and goal-setting, and I've developed a consistent study routine that works for me."

"Setting a goal to achieve a 5.0 CGPA was a personal challenge, and it pushed me to stay focused. I reviewed my notes regularly, practiced problems, and sought help when needed. I'm grateful for the support of my lecturers and classmates, and I believe it's all part of God's plan for my life."

"I've just been trusting the process, staying committed, and relying on my faith to get me through the tough times."

The top graduate shared her routine

When asked about how she was able to carry out her daily routine while also focusing on her academics, she mentioned setting a target for how she plans to achieve a perfect CGPA.

Besides all these, she mentioned that she always believed in herself:

"I'd say it's a combination of consistency, discipline, and faith. I developed a study routine that worked for me, and I stuck to it. Regularly reviewing notes, practicing problems, and seeking help when needed became my habit. I'd also set achievable goals, like hitting a 5.0 CGPA, and that pushed me to stay focused."

"But honestly, it's not just about studying; it's about trusting the process and staying committed. 'What is worth doing, is worth doing well.' Balancing spiritual and academic efforts has been key for me."

UNILORIN graduate issues advice to students

Having spoken about herself, she shared tips on how students and academics can achieve success in their academic pursuits:

"Develop a routine that works for you and stick to it. Set achievable goals, stay focused, and don't be afraid to seek help when needed (have your own village). Balance academics with other aspects of life, and trust the process. Work hard, pray harder.

See her post below:

