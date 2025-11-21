A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app speaking about the recent incident that happened at a church in Kwara state

It was earlier reported that armed men stormed the CAC church, ended the lives of some church members and abducted some others

Reacting to the incident, a Nigerian man took to his official X account to share his opinion about the unfortunate situation

A Nigerian man shared his concerns online following a tragic incident that had taken place at a church in Kwara State.

The attack, which occurred at a Christ Apostolic Church branch, reportedly left some worshippers dead while others were taken away by the armed group that invaded the building.

Man shares why the Kwara church attack went viral. Photo credit: @engr_series/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to Kwara church attack

The incident sparked worry across different platforms as Nigerians continued to lament the tragic details that had emerged.

In a post shared on X, a user identified as @engr_series spoke about the unfortunate attack and the attention it had drawn.

He claimed that the situation had attracted attention mainly because it had been captured during a live broadcast, which made it impossible for anyone to dismiss or challenge what happened.

According to him, if there had been no live recording, some people might have doubted the occurrence or attempted to downplay its severity.

He also expressed concern that violent attacks of a similar nature had happened in various parts of the country far more frequently than the public realised, yet many of them had not been acknowledged or discussed.

Man claims that the church attack in Kwara state went viral because it was recorded live. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

In his words:

"The only reason the attack on the Kwara church is getting this much attention is because it was live-streamed. Otherwise, they’d call it a lie and an agenda. These killings happen far more often than reported."

Reactions trail reports of Kwara church attack

Nigerians have been lamenting over the tragic incident since it happened.

@Dikespride said:

"You should know most churches have standby videographers so may be the guy left the video recording and ran away and it left recording."

@Okemoney said:

"I swear see as people plenty if no one is scared, we would finish all dis bandit u scared to kpai or not if de catch u de would kpai u so it’s beta we face them at once."

@Dee Destiny gh said:

"If I should be in Nigeria by now I should have gang up a group to start fighting them what nonsense news everyday."

@Andrea said:

"Yoruba people you need to pray for mercy if not God can destroy the good name he gives to Yoruba people and course them on Earth because of Tinubu and his government. Go and read your bible how those wicked government and the tribes generation End. Jesus have mercy on us."

@Brådõly Vîbêz Åñf The løñër reacted:

"Omoh this country is turning to something else like wtff is going on god abeg ooo."

@Andrea added:

"This souls I see today I course them to arise like those bones in prophet Ezekiel time from today and destroy all the familys of the Yorubas, Hausas, igbos in Apc government's who know about all this in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen."

See the post below:

Eyewitness speaks about Kwara church attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly Nigerian man recounted what transpired inside a church in Kwara state.

He was one of the people present when armed men reportedly stormed a church, killing some members and abducting many others.

Source: Legit.ng