A reverend father has highlighted some thought-provoking questions following the release of the kidnapped Kwara worshippers

On Sunday, November 23, the Kwara State government announced the release of 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) kidnapped in Kwara after days in captivity

However, after earlier watching a video of the deadly attack, the Catholic priest could not help but point out certain things he noticed

Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest of the Missionary Society of St Paul of Nigeria (MSP), has raised eyebrows following the release of the 38 kidnapped members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the Eruku community, Kwara.

The priest, in a Facebook post, questioned the authenticity of the claim that 38 people have been released, arguing that the people in the church on the day of the attack did not appear to be up to 20

Father Kelvin further questioned how the kidnapped church members were released, and asked if the kidnappers were apprehended, whether ransom was paid, or if the whole incident was staged.

He wrote:

"They said that 38 persons have been released from the Kwara Christ Apostolic Church kidnapping incident.

"Thirty-eight persons!!! But in the video we saw, the people in the church were not even up to 20.

"By the way, how were they released? Were the armed kidnappers arrested, was money paid, or was the whole thing staged?"

The Catholic priest's remarks sparked conversations about the truth in the government's claim that 38 people were actually freed.

Kwara worshippers release: Priest's observation stirs reactions

Peter Ahine said:

"I asked myself the same questions. But I felt, some people may have been with the premises or outside the camera coverage.

"But you see that hasty release? Unless ransome was paid in such a very short time or there's something someone is not telling us.

"Same as the 50 school girls that "ESCAPED". Make I just sit down dey observe for now."

Olaleye Matthew Toluwalase said:

"Padre, the people in the church were more than 20, I've seen the full clip of the said church service. Why we were able to see only the pastor and few others was that the phone was positioned in an area which focused on the sanctuary/pulpit alone."

Iveren Edwin said:

"If the church said 38 of their members were kidnapped and have regained freedom then we have to believe them because it could be the video didn't show all, what if some were outside the church because no be everybody the enter inside church."

Faustina Ose said:

"A very good question padre because it is half news they are giving us another question is what happened to the bandits where they arrested or did they escape."

Emmanuel Moses said:

"Same question we asked... But who will answer us?

"Maybe Gumi can answer us since he's their ambassador for negotiating with the bandits!"

Oba Ogede said:

"A country of a particular concerned dont arrest or kill Bandit Fr.

"We appreciate, pay and promote them to the rank of presidency.

"For Example, President.... 😂."

Eruku residents celebrate release of abducted worshippers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Eruku residents were captured celebrating the release of the 38 kidnapped Kwara worshippers.

An X user, Chuks, shared a short clip of women from the affected community rejoicing while singing a Yoruba song.

The church invasion and abduction had sparked local and international outrage and outcry, but the kidnapped worshippers regained their freedom after five days in captivity.

