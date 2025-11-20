A Nigerian man has moved to the UK to be with his wife and he shared details about the journey on social media

The man shared a video on Tiktok detailing how he prepared and left Nigeria for the UK to meet with his wife

He said he flew through Air Peace from the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos to the London Gatwick Airport

A Nigerian man whose Oyinbo wife lives in the UK has relocated to the country to start living with her.

The man was overjoyed when finally he received his visa to travel to the UK to meet his wife.

In a video he posted, the man known on TikTok as @link__up showed the day he got his visa.

He said goodbye to his family members and departed from Owerri to the Lagos Airport.

From the Murtala Muhammad Airport, the man flew with Air Peace to the London Gatwick Airport, UK.

When she landed, his wife was at the airport waiting to pick him up. Some people section asked how he met the woman, and he said they met in the "comment section."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man moves to UK to be with his lover

@Henry Sabastine said:

"Congrats oo but what is special about the UK, my Nigeria people self."

@Stephen said:

"I can never be next for this kind thing. I reject it!!!"

@Ella lifestyle said:

"God u see as I cool down watch dis video with joy,, mine should not pass dis year Amen,,, congratulations stranger."

@MakHenry said:

"How do you know Airpeace is best have you and any other one."

@David Yusuf said:

"How're you guys doing all this, getting someone that truly loves you from outside Africa."

@(MOOD) said:

"Omo I don follow you up, make I see mine oh 😂 Congrats stranger."

@maxwellnathan9437 said:

"I tap from ur grace bro...I wish and will be in London in two years time and other countries....in Christ name..Amen."

@AniiJunior said:

"Nigeria don tire me, I need somebody to fly me out."

@THENAMEISANIH said:

"Oga air peace keh as I fly on that plane I no like my experience but that's just my first time air peace abeg make una try dey give your passenger full bottle water abeg but guy how I won take meet my own love of my life like you."

@Oliver Aki said:

"This is the 3rd video I have seen this morning ppl relocating abroad God abeg run my own please Lord I have been on the line since one year now congrats my brother."

@kasper King said:

"God I have tried before to live this country, but it didn't work, I'm not complaining because your time is the best. do it for me Amen."

Source: Legit.ng