After completing her one-year NYSC programme in Nigeria, a Nigerian lady relocated to the United States of America

She is set to pursue a master's degree in communication at an American university, where she has also secured a teaching assistantship position

Throughout her journey from Nigeria to the US, she documented her experiences, including a heartfelt farewell with family and friends

Upon finishing her one-year NYSC service in Nigeria, a Nigerian lady made the move to the United States to further her education.

She will be pursuing a master’s degree in communication at an American university, where she has also been appointed as a teaching assistant.

Lady relocates to the US. Photo credit: @duyiade

Source: TikTok

Getting job in the US

Her journey from Nigeria to the US was an emotional one, and she shared each step of it, including her final goodbyes to loved ones. The video was posted by @duyiade.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady moves to US

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OnYeKaCHiEe said:

“Anyway guys, that’s my best friend.”

Duyiade wrote:

“And that is on period.”

Innie commented:

“So proud of you, I’m emotional.”

Oyindamola_132:

“Congratulations girlie.”

Ife_oluwa:

“Congratulations duyi,may favor and mercy be with you every day of your life.”

Tiara:

“Congrats baby.”

HadassahWealth:

“Congratulations baby.”

Thenameisbig_el:

“Congratulations my love.”

Happiness:

“Congratulations baby girl.. May the land favor you.”

Fatima73663:

“Congratulations Duyiii.”

Nedu:

“Congratulations.. Give us gist.. Visa Interview.. How you got GA.”

Seedofabraham4:

“Congratulations Duyi.”

Deartumini:

“Congratulations, did you get to complete NYSC?”

Zainny:

“Congratulations baby.”

Dcobrajay:

“Congrats, did you write Coldmails to secure GA?”

OnYeKaCHiEe:

“You will never post a fine video of me, wicked girl.”

Sweetcynthiaa:

“Congratulations bae, I tap from dis blessings.”

Oyeleke Gloria Eniola:

“Congratulations Darlings.”

Vi.cky:

“Hi, so did you get your NYSC certificate before you left?”

Ayirioritse:

“Congratulations. I tap into your blessings.”

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she decided to move from the USA to Africa, where she has now made her home.

Lady whose friends relocated abroad cries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady complained about how relocation makes people lose friends.

With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng