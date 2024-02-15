A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK with her family after completing her NYSC programme shared a touching video on TikTok

The video documented the lady’s activities two months before her departure to the new country

She visited the market to buy groceries, attended church service, styled her children’s hair

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK with her family after completing her mandatory one-year NYSC programme captured the hearts of many on TikTok with a video that showcased the precious memories she had made in her home country.

The video, which received thousands of likes and comments on TikTok alone, chronicled the lady’s various activities and experiences two months prior to her departure.

She relocated with her family. Photo credit: @rahyour01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She visited the bustling market to buy fresh groceries, attended a lively church service with her friends, styled her children’s hair in beautiful braids, and then boarded a plane with her husband and two kids to start a new chapter of their lives in the UK.

The video, as shared by @rahyour01, was a tribute to her Nigerian roots and culture, as well as a celebration of her new opportunity and adventure.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady speaks two months after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a few months ago, a brave Nigerian lady decided to leave her home country and embark on a journey to the UK, where she hoped to find better opportunities and a new life.

She had always dreamt of living in the UK, but she faced many challenges and doubts from others who did not share her vision.

She shared her honest experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the obstacles and fears that others had projected on her decision.

Nigerian lady abroad speaks about her relocation

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student has shared her daily life on TikTok, giving a glimpse of the challenges and rewards of studying and working in a foreign country.

In her video shared by @ajilola408, she narrated how she managed her time and energy between her studies and her job, which required her to work for several hours every night.

She also showed some of the scenes and activities that filled her day, such as sleeping, getting ready, commuting, attending classes, and working.

Source: Legit.ng