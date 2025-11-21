A young Nigerian man has gone viral online after sharing a video of something unusual he found on a Keke

The unusual sight caught his attention, so he shared it on his social media page for his followers to see

Many people reacted to the video the man posted online, and they pointed out what they noticed on the Keke

A Nigerian man has gone viral after he shared a video of what he found on the body of a Keke amid the viral incident involving a naval officer, Lt. Yerima, and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The man shared the video of what he found online, and many people immediately stormed the comment page of the post to speak about it.

Man shares video of Keke

The said video was shared online days after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, arrived at a location in Abuja and tried to access a property but was prevented from doing so by a naval officer who was on the site.

The naval officer mentioned he was only following the instructions of his superior.

The incident led to an exchange of words, and Wike made some statements which the officer responded to, and the incident suddenly went viral.

Days after this, a Nigerian man shared a video, which immediately went viral because of what he saw on a Keke and shared online.

According to a post made available by a user, @abberh_abberkhar, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the said video shows a Keke moving fast on the road.

While the Keke moves, a sticker was noticed behind it, and the sticker and the Keke were recorded.

A closer look at the Keke shows it carried a sticker that portrayed the drama between Wike and Lt. Yerima, as it also contains the said words believed to have been uttered by Wike and Lt. Yerima during the face-off.

As the TikTok video was shared online, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment page of the post to speak about it.

Reactions as man spots Keke

ÄSK_OF_BȚĊ stressed:

"This. Keke will never inter abuja."

CÃLL-MÊ_JØÉ noted:

"i like as Nigerian take everything play."

favour 3421 shared:

"Wetin we nor go see for dis Nigerian nor dey."

georgeoniademola added:

"I can't believe what am seeing."

Andefikir222 stressed:

"Chaii Nigeria my country, we always catching cruise even facing hell."

Itz Real A Musa said:

"I’m not a fool sir."

user9333861169814 noted:

"Wike don't fool himself to this naval officer."

userPrince emeco wrote:

"Bros if than cash you hmmm my hand know they."

Watch the video below:

