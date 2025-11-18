A Keke driver is trending online over what he said to his passenger inside the Keke as they engaged in an argument

The video shows what the Keke driver said to the passenger and how the passenger responded to his statement

The video has now gone viral online after people watched and heard what the Keke driver said to the passenger

A Keke driver and a passenger have gone viral online as they clashed inside a Keke over who is older, with the Keke rider speaking about himself and mentioning some of his achievements.

This was captured in a video made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok, by a user.

Keke driver trends online

The said video carries a caption as the clip shows the two elderly individuals engaged in a heated clash and using bad words on each other.

The lady who was in the Keke shared the video of the clash online, and people can't stop talking about it.

According to a post she made available on her page, @xiolain1 via TikTok, the lady added a caption that explains how she and her friend found themselves in the situation.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"I and my friend enter Keke maruwa and this happened."

The video plays and it shows the Keke driver and a passenger at the front seat, both throwing words at each other.

While many people inside the Keke tried to calm the situation, the passenger and the driver continued to talk at each other.

The driver said to him:

"Are you as rich as I am? Is it because I drive Keke? I married two wives, I'm not your mate. I have given birth to many children, my last born is in LAUTECH in 400 level. I'm not your mate at all."

As he said this, the passenger who sat just beside the Keke driver fired back, saying:

"This man is a nuisance, you're a maggot."

As the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Keke driver trading words

ViralvibesBella shared:

"And they are sitting together they are quarreling and still sit together."

lightofthenation1 wrote:

"Because your last born is in lautech so that's making you a millionaire."

Ebunodun added:

"I am one of the maruwa's rider children. my dad sent all of us to school and we are trying all our possible best to take care of him, i am so proud of him. for the fact that he ride maruwa doesn't mean he is poor, my dad is very rich because we don't beg before we eat. we(children) are all graduates , except our last born in LAUTECH which will be graduating soon by God's grace.."

Bïġ_ñäkēł said:

"My life is so quiet no one knows I’m his last born schooling at Lautech."

Eunice noted:

"See proud father dem no born my papa to open mouth brag."

TITO COUTURE stressed:

"Baba once said iyawo meji nimofe mi o Shey Egbe e pls Shey iyawo meji na achievement."

__porsii shared:

"Ibadan is not real.. i just saw one the rider and a passenger woman was cursing each other for like 5mins straight in the same ibadan."

mae wrote:

"I just dey pray make i get home safe and you were busy recording."

NIEEMAH noted:

"Nah to Dey enter maruwa everyday remain make me too dey enjoy all this palava, nah so I watch incantation curse this morning too."

Arike omo ola said:

"Na me be baba last born wey Dey 400L for LAUTECH please don’t mind my dad."

Watch the video below:

