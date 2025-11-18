A secondary school student is trending on social media after he experienced something unexpected during his visit to Computer Village

He had visited the said place located in Ikeja to purchase something, but something unexpected happened to him, as revealed in the video

Many individuals who watched the video reacted to what happened to the student, while some shared similar experiences they had

A young Nigerian man is trending online over what happened to him after he went to Computer Village in Ikeja with ₦16,000 but ended up disappointed as something unexpected happened to the money.

He showed the item he had in his hand instead of the money he took to Computer Village for the purchase of his needs, which wasn't specified in the video that was shared online.

Secondary school student scammed at computer village. Photo source: Tiktok/o.18496

Student scammed at computer village

He was asked some questions by another man about what had happened to him, but the young individual made only a few statements while showing off what he had on his hands.

According to a post made available by a user @o.18496 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young individual in the video was scammed.

The young man who shared the video online attached a caption to the post to help explain it; it read:

"Them don scam this one too today."

The video plays and shows the moment the man asked the young individual, who is a secondary school student, some questions about what had happened to him.

In the TikTok video, he asked how much had been collected from him, and the young boy revealed the amount as just ₦16,000.

Student loses money at computer village. Photo source: Tiktok/o.18496

He said this while holding a paper, which is believed to have been exchanged for money by some suspected individuals or scammers.

The man who asked the young boy some questions shared the video online, and many individuals who watched the clip have taken to the comment page to react to the viral video.

Reactions as student gets scammed

Big Smoke added:

"Gba saturday gbe sunday fun."

MIDe ! stressed:

"i hail ooo."

_Lobaloba02 wrote:

"Omo technical school lol."

B|_3$$€Ð noted:

"lol nearly happened to me 2018 haha."

Skiddo shared:

"Them give am 16 paper."

obj said:

"New Paper… WHY?! Oboy."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man was scammed at Computer Village in Ikeja when he tried to buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Instead, he was sold an iPhone 6 with Vitamin C tablets plastered on the back to mimic the phone’s triple cameras.

Man loses money to scammers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian youth was scammed at Computer Village in Lagos. The young man shared how he was given what appeared to be money, only to discover later that it was just cardboard cut to the size of cash.

He used his experience to warn others to be vigilant, while reactions online ranged from sympathy to disbelief at how the incident happened.

