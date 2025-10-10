A Nigerian lady shared how she replied to a man who sent her a direct message on social media three years ago

The response he gave after she replied caught people’s attention as she shared a screenshot of their chat

Her post went viral, and many people who saw the man's response shared their observations about what he wrote

A lady who decided to reply to a man’s direct message on her social media did not expect his response.

The man had messaged her since January 2022, and she recently replied to him after three years.

Lady Replies Man’s DM after 3 Years, Posts Unexpected Response She Got From Him: “This is A Sign”

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @forever6teen, the lady shared a screenshot of the chat, which showed how he responded to her.

The Instagram message was sent to her in January 2022, where the man simply told her "Hi dear".

She recently replied to him with "Hi", and the man first responded with laughing emojis.

He added in his response:

"3 years reply...Me wey don marry."

See his response below:

Reactions trail man's reponse to lady's reply

The lady's post went viral on TikTok and garnered over 160,000 views, and many who saw the screenshot shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Lumi said:

Call me nosy,but i really want to know what made you reply that text messages after 3yrs

@Chidera said:

Okay this is a sign for me to go and reply my Tik Tok dm

@Chommy Global 1 said:

Na once I burst laugh. Naso one do me but na Facebook na once I say nawaoo. Na me Dey do myself

@FOLARH | Nails & Lash Tech said:

I’m happy he said the truth

@Happiness said:

E get one guy mssg wey I just open too,to reply him dey fear me😂😂cos na 3years ago he don mssg me

@Olamilekanbabs said:

Like what do you expect? You dey waste your time no mean say I get time to waste o

@MimiCakes_SurpriseHub said:

You don miss husband. He’s too real

@Official _Omolego said:

Omo me I no Dey reply ooo ,make I go dey reply sharp sharp befr my husband pass me by ooo

@Jago said:

You be wan rush reply the guy because say you don see say he is now an international footballer

Ladies share their relationship experiences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount, despite the newness of their relationship.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love with somebody else in such a short while.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them, mentioning why she considered selling them off.

Source: Legit.ng