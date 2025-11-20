A man who withdrew N25,700 found out that the POS agent had made a mistake after he saw a debit alert of N257,000

He went back to the POS shop and got an unexpected reaction from the agent after he met with her

What the POS operator did got people talking, as many celebrated the man for posting her video online

A Nigerian man shared how his friend got a debit alert of N257,000 after withdrawing N25,700 from a POS operator.

He shared the unexpected reaction from the POS operator after they went back to confront her.

In a video by @ambrose.onwuegbuz on TikTok, the man narrated how he and his friend found out about the error.

He noted that when he got back to where the POS operator was, he was informed that she had been crying over the mistake and praying that they returned to collect it.

Reactions trail POS operator's mistaken transfer

@Ruchi_papi said:

"E good as you post her make better ppl get recognition too."

@Peaceful 601 said:

"some of dem do it on purpose ooo, it has happened to me several times, my advice is always cross check the amount before you put your pin."

@Omo Ope said:

"Me nd my boss travel one early morning, so we just need to fill up the tank wit 20k fuel, the guy withdrawn 20meter, we came back, dey calm us down, frm wat d manager said, na den i kno say most private filling station do it intentionally to use it to run business and beg you to give them some days, dey will have gather d money back to give you."

@Mazi Ebuka said:

"Na my neighbour oo, she dey close to where they sell bread."

@Eleniyan Toh Gallant said:

"I dey check the 0 i type before I make transfer, yet nobody is above mistake."

@Dat_user said:

"All those people way I dey return their money no Dey even open mouth Thank me well…"

@Oje said:

"This is good. There are still good Nigerians. God bless you Michelle. Amen.."

@Amaka said:

"I for don change location before una come back.. I no be good Nigerian at all."

@Badh p love said:

"Una get money ooh, 257k keh? insufficient funds go make am declined for here."

In related stories, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe while another shared what she did after receiving fake transfer receipt.

Lady mistakenly takes N1m loan online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app for her to refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

