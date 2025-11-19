A Christian lady has criticised Nigerian pastors, their wives and gospel singers for failing to lend their voices to issues in the country, particularly with respect to females

She admitted that she hates Nigerian pastors so much, labelling them thieves and accusing them of using churches as business schemes

She decried how pastors shy away from voicing out against early-child marriage, domestic violence and other issues, but were quick to react to Charlie Kirk's death

A Nigerian lady, @winneramanze, has angrily blasted Nigerian pastors, their wives, gospel singers, and religious people for not speaking out against the ills in the country, especially concerning the girl-child.

In a lengthy video released on TikTok, she admitted that she used to believe that some clerics were different but not anymore.

A Nigerian lady accuses pastors of using churches as business schemes. Photo Credit: @winneramanze

Source: TikTok

Christian lady expresses deep hatred for pastors

She expressed her deep hatred for Nigerian pastors, whom she labelled as thieves and accused them of using the church as a business scheme.

The young lady, who says she is a minister, recounted what transpired during the saga of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, and claimed Nigerian gospel singers, her colleagues, could not speak for her.

However, when American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk died, she said they were quick to react and condemn it.

She called on netizens to return the energy of gospel singers by refusing to stream or listen to their songs. Her lengthy statement partly read:

"Let me tell you something, I can’t even begin to explain how much hate I have for pastors. And I’m a Christian. So yes, I have every right to criticise because I’m a minister too. I consider myself to be a minister.

"Pastors, pastors’ wives, church people, religion-centred people — they are literally the worst thing. And I’m trying so hard not to curse in this video. Like, if I was literally standing face-to-face with one pastor’s wife or one pastor, I probably would have spat on them because they’re the worst thing to ever happen to the human race. I promise you, especially Nigerian pastors. They are irritating. They are disgusting.

"And guess what? I used to be part of the people who used to say, “Oh well, it’s not all pastors that did this, it’s not all pastors that did that.” All of them are thieves. All of them are using church as a scheme. And then they want to come out and say it’s literally the same thing like the argument of “it’s not all men.” You want to come out and say it’s not all pastors that are thieves or you want to come out and say, “How much are you even paying for tithes that you’re talking?” I beg, other people go where they pay money for tithes. All pastors are thieves. All of them are clout chasers.

"All our gospel ministers are dumb as fu'ck. All of them are stupid because you cannot tell me basic things that we’re fighting for. In fact, going back to the case of Osinachi Nwachukwu, I didn’t hear shi't from your colleagues. None of them opened their mouth to talk. You people had the guts.

"When Charlie Kirk died — mind you, he pops up on my FYP sometimes and I listen to the things he says — and I’m not even going to be irrational, some of the things he says make sense. But I wasn’t really deep into what he was saying, so I didn’t know whether he was racist or anything. When he died, I was like, “Oh, this is sad,” and I did feel sad for him. But I didn’t come out to say anything because, you know, what happens there stays there. There are a bunch of things.

"Look, we were crying that Trump should enter seat so that Nigeria can be better. Trump entered seat, nothing has changed. So literally, what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria. Why will I carry somebody else’s death on my head?

"Now let me tell you something: our pastors, our Nigerian gospel ministers had the guts, the audacity to come out and say Charlie Kirk apa… a bunch of foolish people, I tell you the truth.

"Because we were moving, speaking, “End girl-child marriage.” The reason that a good thing is happening on earth is because of the ones you tag as unbelievers. It should be a shame to you people — I swear to God — that unbelievers are the ones actualising the things that we should actualise in the kingdom of God. The same things the people in the kingdom of God will benefit from.

"They said end child marriage. Obedee pushed, pushed, pushed, pushed. We all pushed. On 21st October, they passed the bill into law. Now we’re saying justice for Ochanya. Not just Ochanya — every single girl child. Because who hasn’t? They said “it’s not all men,” but every girl has a story. I have a story. Millions of ladies out there are putting their stories out. Most do not even have the courage yet to post anything because it still haunts them.

"So we’re saying justice for the girl child, justice for Ochanya. None of them is coming out to say anything. Tomorrow they will say, “Download my music on Spotify. I just created a new song. God is a miracle.” They don’t even get inspiration. Class teacher.

"I hate all of them. I don’t have a single one that I like, I swear to God. Not a single one. None catches me like, “Oh, I love this gospel minister.” No papa..."

A Christian lady blasts Nigerian pastors and gospel singers. Photo Credit: @winneramanze

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Young lady's rant about pastors generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Madam•president said:

"😂🤣 I have been so stressed with the internet these past few weeks but you just cracked me up😂 your crash out is valid my dear."

Nana👑 said:

"KEEP IN MIND tithe (if you read the Bible ) is not money you give to the church oooo in the Bible tithe is once a year you bring some of your crops like 10% to church AND EAT IT ! And then every 3 years you bring some of your crops and share it to people who are less fortunate! 😪 nobody is reading the Bible ooooooo nobody is reading the Bible oooo."

Not your regular🥰🇳🇬🇵🇹 said:

"Until them remove church for Nigeria and mosque Nigeria no go better. How can there be more churches in a community than schools."

RANDOM said:

"How are you able to post this without tiktok taking it down and when I post somethings tiktok will take.it down without even using this much words."

Adeyinka said:

"It all psychology. The more early marriage thrives, the more young ladies will be in church cos in few years time, these young ladies starts to see things differently and if they can’t leave their marriages they use church as a form of SOLACE. Simple!!"

Victoria Uchella said:

"Omo this your crashout eh😂😂😂….nne wetu’obi, they are praying 24/7, they may not even be online at this time… according to someone o😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Skales had criticised Nigerian pastors over money-doubling sermons.

Lady who stopped taking churches seriously speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who stopped taking churches seriously had explained what transpired.

In an emotional video, she shared how her mother's years of dedication and service to their church ended in deep pain.

She explained that although she still believes in God and teaches her children to live righteously, she no longer places her faith in church institutions.

Source: Legit.ng