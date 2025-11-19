A Nigerian man has reacted to the unfortunate and devastating news of a brutal attack in Kwara state

It was gathered that attackers stormed a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during a service, shooting sporadically before targeting worshippers

Reacting to the sad news, a Nigerian man took to his official X account to lament over the rising insecurity in the country

A Nigerian man has expressed deep concern following a violent incident at a church in Kwara state, which left many worshippers terrified.

The attack took place during a service at a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church, where assailants reportedly opened fire and caused panic among congregants.

Man cries out bitterly over Kwara state church attack. Photo credit: @BBC.

Source: UGC

Man reacts to attack in Kwara church

It was gathered that both elderly women and children were forced to flee for their safety as the attackers moved through the building.

Reacting to the incident, a man identified on X as @kodark, shared his heartbreak over the escalating insecurity in the country.

He admitted being broken by the scene as he imagined the fear that had gripped those present during the incident .

The man emphasised that such acts were not acceptable as everyone desired a safe environment to worship freely, particularly Christians.

According to him, he had never witnessed anything like that and felt so sad to see old women and kids running for their lives.

Man laments after armed men stormed a church in Kwara state. Photo credit: @BBC.

Source: UGC

"That incident in Kwara really shook me. Seeing old women and small kids running for their lives inside a church. I’ve never witnessed anything like that. This isn’t what we stand for. We just want peace and a country where everyone can worship without fear christians to be precise," he said.

Reactions as man laments over Kwara church incident

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@cch said:

"Hmm e go reach everybody shey we the northern christians the complain and begging the USA to come to our rescue some southerners easterners and westerners come out the condemned some even say that trump want to come and take our resources after the don killed almost all of us in the north finish but make wuna no worry e go reach everybody turn."

@Choice said:

"I dreamt about this thing about 3 days ago. Buh I delta state so I nor understand why I dream wetin wan happen for kwara state."

@Mumcy Ikram reacted:

"Does who experienced dis now bf Dey can go church back omo dey are traumatize already."

@ÕG TRŪST said:

"Make una try the tag those News sources. Them no fit see this our comments if we don't tag them."

@Mumcy Ikram said:

"Nah only does who hide safe I think why Dey Dnt wait for all of dem to hide together before Dey lock d door. Omo nah house I Dey I feel traumatized as if am with dem."

@your favourite said:

"This happens l the time in the north that was why we didn't hesitate to concent trumps coming but the eastern and western ppl that have no clue abt what's going on decline the offer. This will never stop until someone does something about it."

@Hassan Adegoke added:

"The thing be say I think all those area affected by this bandidt people should have gun to themselves its better we fight in gun battle than runing."

See the post below:

Doctor cries out as aunties get kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Plateau-based doctor raised an alarm on X about the kidnapping of his aunties when gunmen attacked a church in Kwara during its service.

A video showing the moment the gunmen attacked the church circulated on social media, sparking condemnation and concern.

Source: Legit.ng