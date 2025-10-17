A lady has admitted that she cannot explain why she does not seem to want to join the Hallelujah Challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge is an hour-long online praise program convened by gospel singer and preacher Nathaniel Bassey

While noting that she once joined and left immediately, the lady opened up about how she feels toward it

A lady, Chisom Chukwu, has opened up about how she feels about the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge convened by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Chisom once joined the online praise program but left almost immediately and has not participated ever since.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady's feelings about the program

In a TikTok post, Chisom admitted that she can't explain why she doesn't desire to join the Hallelujah Challenge.

Chisom, who said she is a Christian who believes in Jesus, worried that it appears she feels less of a Christian or no longer finds the things of God exciting.

In her words:

"Something has been on my mind lately. I don't know why I can't seem to join the Hallelujah Challenge. I am a Christian who believes in Jesus. I tried to join once but I left almost immediately.

"It's as if I'm less of a Christian or maybe the things of God aren't exciting to me but I'm genuinely not moved to join it.

"I don't want to join cos I feel pressured but I am starting to overthink it."

She wondered if this is a problem.

View her TikTok post below:

Hallelujah challenge: Lady's worry elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Ada| Social Media Manager said:

"Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it. I feel like I want to join the Hallelujah Challenge, but deep down it’s almost like I’m doing it because I’m hoping God will see me and just do one big miracle for me. It feels like I’m kind of testing Him like, “Let me join and maybe something will happen.” I don’t know if that’s faith or just desperation."

seafoodvendorinjos said:

"Mine is,I’ve been joining but I don’t see my prayers getting answered..2 years back I really keyed into it..it’s 2025 and that prayer point is still there..this year I got so discouraged but still trying. I hope God see me and wipes off my tears."

Dolly’s vogue said:

"Hallelujah challenge is not trend, you not joining does not mean God won’t answer your prayers honey ❤️your relationship with God doesn’t have to be understood by anyone ❤️just follow your spirit and let the Holy Spirit guild your heart."

Reine🫧🎀 said:

"Pastor Nathaniel said, don’t join because most people are doing it or because it’s some sort of a “trend”, only join when you’re ready. Personal conviction babes."

Anita said:

"I joined the first one early this year but this recent one it’s been hard to join I don’t know why."

oye🦋 said:

"Hey, I completely understand how you feel. I’ve been in your shoes before. Sometimes our relationship with God doesn’t look like everyone else’s, and that’s okay. The Hallelujah Challenge is beautiful, but it’s not the only way to connect with God. What matters most is your heart, not the platform.If you’re not moved to join, don’t force it out of guilt or comparison. God meets us personally sometimes in quiet reflection, journaling, worship alone, or even during a walk. You’re not less of a Christian; you’re just learning your own rhythm with Him."

