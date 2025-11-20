A concerned lady has posed a deep question after watching the livestream video of Tuesday's attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara by gunmen

Some gunmen invaded the church located in Eruku community during its thanksgiving service and killed three worshippers while abducting others

Heartbroken by the video she watched, the lady wondered how long it would take God to rescue His worshippers

A lady, Evelyn N Ahile, has expressed deep sorrow about the recent attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku community by gunmen on Tuesday, November 18.

The invasion, which claimed the lives of three worshippers with an unconfirmed number abducted, was widely condemned by people from all walks of life, with many calling on the authorities to fix the security problem in the country.

In a Facebook post, Evelyn said she questioned why God didn't show up for the attacked worshippers after watching the video.

She was touched by the fleeing elderly woman in the clip, who could not leave the scene quickly, and called on God to help the country.

Evelyn expressed sadness that the killings happened in the church and wondered how long it would take God to rescue His people. She wrote:

"I watched d video of the CAC church attack by terrorist, in Kwara state I asked why God didn't showed up for them? There's one elderly woman that couldn't walk fast when they were throwing bull3ts as if they're in war zone, oh God, this fight is only you can help us Nigerian, even inside church, they're kîlling ur children, how long will it take u to come n rescue us? Our leaders failed us, insecurity has become order of d day everyday."

Kwara church attack: Lady's observation moves people

Onuh Emmanuel said:

"B like God sef don Taya for Nigeria matter."

Blessing Tom said:

"And they will release the video for the world to see."

Amina Inyang said:

"Wow! In Kwara state? Have they gotten there?"

Ayegba Faith Ojochogwu said:

"Hmmmmm.

"It is becoming scary everyday."

Samuel Sunday Edoho said:

"I watch the video so heart breaking."

Chimaobi Martha Mbanuzue said:

"Jehova is really becoming so scary by the day.

"God come to our rescue o."

Atetan Martin's said:

"That video breaks me down especially that mama that couldn't walk nor run.Kai 🥲.... Like joke Nigeria 🇳🇬 has become a terrorist country and it seems not to stop anytime."

Mercy Osas Ogbebor said:

"Honestly, Nigeria is becoming scary on a daily basis."

Kwara church attack: Pastor gives account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had narrated what he saw regarding the Kwara church attack.

Speaking to journalists in the Eruku community of Ekiti Local Government Area, where the incident took place, Pastor Bamidele said the attackers killed three people and abducted about 35 worshippers.

According to Channels TV, the clergyman explained that the congregation had gathered for a Thanksgiving service when the gunmen struck. He noted that the service was organised to celebrate the safe return of 18 people who had been kidnapped three weeks earlier.

