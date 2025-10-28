A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok disclosing why she has been unable to participate in this year's Hallelujah Challenge

In a video posted via her TikTok account, she recounted what happened on the day she tried to join but left after a few minutes

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian lady went online to explain why she had not been able to take part in this year’s edition of the popular Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she opened up about how her attempt to join the ongoing prayer and worship session did not go as planned, leaving her wondering why she had become so unmotivated.

Lady shares her struggles with staying focused on the Hallelujah Challenge.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares her personal challenge regarding Hallelujah Challenge

The lady, known on TikTok as @kosyuncut, acknowledged that she had always been a fan of the spiritual session and had participated in the previous editions with excitement. However, this time, she found herself unable to keep up.

According to her, she had tried to join the live session hosted by Pastor Nathaniel but ended up logging off after a few minutes because she suddenly became extremely tired and sleepy.

She expressed her frustration at her lack of energy and seriousness, questioning if her attitude meant she had no pressing issues to present to God.

The lady further explained that she indeed had many personal prayer points she wanted God to do for her, yet she simply did not feel ready to engage spiritually.

She wondered why it had become so difficult for her to stay committed, even though she genuinely admired the challenge and the impact it had.

In her words:

"Why I haven't joined Hallelujah Challenge. Have you been joining Hallelujah Challenge since it started? I can't be the only one who has not joined Hallelujah Challenge since it started. Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against Hallelujah Challenge, I'm a fan of it. I used to do the previous ones, but this particular one I haven't joined. I'm just so tired and overwhelmed.

"So yesterday, I actually joined, you know, I saw Pastor Nathaniel, he was live and I joined, and trust me, I didn't spend up to ten minutes on that live, I was so sleepy and I left. And I kept asking myself, why am I so unserious? Does it mean that I don't have problems that I want to pray about? I don't have things that I want God to do for me? Of course, I have things that I want God to do for me. But I'm not just up to it, I don't know why, and I don't know if I'm the only one that this thing is happening to.

"You want to join but you don't see yourself joining. I want to know if there are people like me, please let me know. Have you been doing Hallelujah Challenge? And if you've not been doing it, why haven't you been joining and praying with them on the challenge? Tell me, because I really like to know. My own has just not been up to it, I don't just feel like it, that's it, nothing more. I can't be the only one."

Reactions trail lady's post about Hallelujah Challenge

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Anna_stacia/CREATES said:

"Maybe you are attracted to other prayer platform or maybe God is not going to answer ur prayer through pst nath."

@Oluchi Ezekoye said:

"It's my first time and am enjoying every bit of it."

@Mhiz Ama said:

"Me too and I’ve been feeling guilty o, I don’t even know why."

@Vera’s Glam reacted:

"We plenty."

@Uche lifestyle said:

"I have not been doing it."

@esther.corner said:

"I no join anything. I pray to God he answers."

@endurancefelix5 added:

"Me too."

