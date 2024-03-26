A Nigerian man who is a keke rider has declared the amount of money he is capable of making in a few hours

The man said it was possible that he could make N6000 in two hours, meaning a lot of money could enter his pocket in a day

He insisted that it was better to be riding keke and making huge amounts instead of being a teacher

A Nigerian man has boldly declared that being a keke (tricycle) rider was a far more profitable venture than being a teacher.

In a TikTok video generating many comments online, the man insisted that there was more money in riding keke than being a teacher.

The Keke rider insisted he makes N6000 every two hours. Photo credit: TikTok/@brodafahm and Getty Images/@brodafahm.

The clip was shared by @brodafahm, and it quickly went viral and got many views and varied comments.

The keke rider said he could make as much as N6000 in two hours, meaning a significant amount touches his hands daily.

His words:

"Driving keke is better than a teaching job. I make N6k in two hours. Deduct that from our teacher's salary and tell me what remains, and teachers always work till 5:30pm."

Reactions to video of keke rider

@kayodekolawole848 said:

"But why do you people struggle to pay 200 naira ticket?"

@Adenike Florence Ido commented:

"Ok, don’t allow you children to go to school. Oga start teaching them Maruwa work. You will learn."

@MOL said:

"I get 35k delivery every week. Don’t joke with those people they’re making money from it."

@Haregbeshola remarked:

"Nah why you never make am."

@DML asked:

"You no go deliver? Una no go buy medicine? Tire burst you no go do am?"

@user3945763272348 said:

"After deducting 6k from salary as a teacher my balance na 394k oya advice me."

Man laments the high cost of keke

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who went to a tricycle shop made a video to lament the high cost of the popular vehicle.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said the tricycle, popularly called Keke, now sells for N2.6 million.

He attributed the rising cost of the vehicle to the scarcity of the dollar and lamented that it might keep rising.

