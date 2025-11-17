A woman has taken to social media to show people the foreign currency she found in a bale of bags

The thrift vendor said she took someone to Katangua, a large thrift market in Lagos, to get bags when she found the money

While she claimed the foreign currency is Yuan, internet users countered her, noting that it is Korean currency

A thrift vendor, known on TikTok as @katanguathriftsguide, has publicly displayed the foreign currency she found in a bale of bags.

According to her, she took someone to the Katangua market in Lagos to buy bags.

A lady found foreign currency in a bale of bags. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: @katanguathriftsguide, Unsplash/Kelvin Mbilinyi

Source: TikTok

When she opened the bale to grade the bags, she saw 6,000 Korean won, but mistook them for Chinese Yuan. She made a video of the currency with the caption:

"Imagine taking someone to Katangua to get bags.

"You open a bale to grade and you saw all 6,000 Yuan (1.3 million) inside the bag."

She appreciated the owner of the bag, whom she had taken to the market, for giving her 1k from the money.

"Lo and behold the money was for her and she gave me 1,000 yuan 🥹🥹 Thank you so much ma," she said.

However, the currency displayed in the video is from the Bank of Korea - a 1k and 5k denomination.

When converted to Naira, it amounts to N5,933.

A woman finds foreign currency in a bale of bags. Photo Credit: @katanguathriftsguide

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Woman's foreign currency discovery stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's discovery below:

suzzy_mick said:

"That’s Korean won not yuan. You can clearly see it written on the money."

Cookie🥰❤️ said:

"I go run away with the money leave bags if I see this."

TOPGLOWNATURALS said:

"6000 yuan 1.3m?😂okay o reach Aboki side first."

sabi mama said:

"This is the definition of God bless the work of my hand."

Afolashade said:

"With the cost of changing the money to naira u are just holding 5k or lower."

sisimope said:

"1.3M keh 😂😂😂 reach Aboki front first you go know what’s up."

SELYNAAA said:

"That’s not even yuan 😂 that probably Korean won which is equivalent to 4 dollars."

N L E C H A said:

"I found this in one of my clothes some years back. it has been in my wallet since then."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an okrika seller had expressed her excitement after finding British pounds in her bale of clothes.

Thrift vendor finds foreign currency in clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thrift vendor had found foreign currency in her bale of clothes.

The woman, Christabell Wambiu, who deals in leather clothes, unpacked her bale of clothes and found something that made her happy. In a video by @wambuichristabell on TikTok, the woman showed the foreign currency she found in her bale of clothes. She showed herself unboxing her bale of clothes at the beginning of the video.

Christabell showed off the 500 euros note she found inside one of her bales. She checked its equivalent in her local currency and displayed the amount in the video. The video went viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng