A lady has become a viral sensation after her dream about the Super Eagles' clash with DR Congo became a reality

On Saturday, November 15, the lady narrated on X (formerly Twitter) that she had a dream at night and that she rebuked it due to its unpleasant outcome for Nigeria

Some people laughed at her, but after the match, netizens revisited her tweet where she detailed the outcome she saw in her dream

A lady, known on X as @Bigzaynabu, has caught the attention of many people on social media after her dream about the outcome of the Super Eagles' match against DR Congo came to pass.

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, and failed to qualify for the intercontinental play-off ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles vs DR Congo: Lady's dream

On Saturday, November 15, which was a day before the match, @Bigzaynabu tweeted that she had a dream on Friday about the outcome of the match.

In her dream, she said the football match ended in a one-all draw and that DR Congo eventually won on penalties.

She noted that she rebuked the dream due to its unfavourable outcome for Nigeria. Her tweet read:

"Nigeria1 - 1.

"Dr Congo Dr Congo wins on penalties.

"This was my dream last night …! I don rebuke am sha but I just needed to say it out now."

Many netizens did not believe her, but after the match, her tweet was revisited.

The tweet has amassed over 1.1 million views, 13k likes, 3.2k retweets and 2k comments at the time of this report.

Nigeria-DR Congo: Lady's dream generates reactions

@ManlikeMikeey said:

"Omooo people dey see oh.. Like accurate score line mehn."

@Naijaboyyyy said:

"Mama try de post your football outcome dreams anytime they come abeg.

"I don on my notification button."

@fwderin said:

"Come and give correct scores Aunty Zainab We Will make money from this gan."

@Folaborn said:

"That's why the prophet Muhammad PBUH advised us not to share our bad dreams."

@HRP_hayney said:

"Na the congo wey u take drink garri cause am..... Holy Ghost Fireeeeeee!!!!"

@OnePuckett said:

"Maybe it's not just a dream you can rebuke, it's a vision and you're privileged to get to know things before they happenBe like say you go dey dream for me sha."

@Ghoast98 said:

"Abeg My Sister, I Say To You This Day In The Name Of The Lord The Son Of God That Your Visions Are Accurate And That You Are Sent By Him Who Make Heaven And Earth To Save Mankind. We Just Want To Know, Is Nigeria Going To Be Better? If "Yes", We Hope. But If "No", We Move."

Why Super Eagles struggle without Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported why the Super Eagles keep struggling without forward Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 3rd minute through Frank Onyeka, before Meschack Elia equalised in the 32nd minute. Victor Osimhen sustained a knock in the 46th minute, forcing coach Eric Chelle to replace him with Akor Adams.

Following his withdrawal, the Super Eagles struggled in attack, lacking the spark needed to challenge DR Congo effectively. Substitutes Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare failed to find the back of the net, and the match eventually went into extra time and penalties. DR Congo secured a spot ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-offs in Mexico next year.

