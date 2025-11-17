A Nigerian lady who considered the living cost in Nigeria high said that the UK was better in that regard

The lady added that she had to pay much for a car repair when insurance would have taken care of such for her abroad

In a video that has gone viral, she wondered if she had been extravagant with her spending, despite tracking her expenses

A Nigerian lady who returned home from the UK has been sharing her experiences since she came back.

In her recent video, the lady lamented the high cost of living in Nigeria and how everything has been eating deeply into her budget.

The lady says she has an Excel sheet to track her expenses. Photo source: @melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

Car insurance in UK

She (@melissa_oti) mentioned that, unlike in the UK, where insurance helps with repair costs, she had to pay a huge amount of money to fix her car. The lady mentioned that she may also have to pay highly for her broken phone screen.

The returnee said the cost of food is also high. She wondered how people had been managing the situation in the country.

In her words:

"My budget for each month, I find myself exceeding it. Is it just me? Because I don't understand what is going on. Am I being extravagant? Am I not budgeting well?... Just know I have been spending way more than that I used to spend in the UK on feeding...."

The lady says her daily expenses keep ballooning. Photo source: @melissa_oti

Source: TikTok

Cost of fueling car in Nigeria

She added that she has also been spending more on fueling her car. According to her, she has a standard of living she was used to, and she cannot come down to Nigeria and start living less.

The lady stated that when she looks at the minimum wage in Nigeria and what she has been spending on basic things, the maths does not correlate. She wondered if she was being extravagant.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ny Nana said:

"Nigeria is expensive ooooooooooooo don’t be deceived, band a and feeding will send you back to the uk."

She replied:

"I no dey use NEPA."

danikebaba said:

"Food in naija is cost than uk food by far."

Eshaq V Dabari shared:

"I Japada back to Nigeria in March 2025. Few things I did that makes life easy for me here. Before I relocated back to Naija, I bought a 3 bedroom flat and made sure I completely furnished it before coming back. I bought a solar system that I do not use Nepa again, completely off grid. I imported a car from the US to make logistics easier for me. I subscribe to Mtn fiber and paid one year subscription so internet is well taken care of. I did mostly one year shopping for food all at once. Two bags of rice, 2 25liters of palm oil, one bag of sugar, two cartons of spaghetti and macaroni each,one bag of magi, big different sizes of spices and all other food stuff you can think of. Bought my washing machine. After doing all that, I was left with approx 20k. But so far so good, able to manage life with it and life has been good. I am happy with the decision I made and proud of it."

Grace said:

"Nigeria is very expensive. We’ve been saying this for months. The inflation here is something else and it gets worse by the day."

Another lady leaves UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience as she returned to Nigeria after spending years in the United Kingdom.

She shared how her journey went from the UK to Nigeria. The lady noted that she ran away from the United Kingdom to escape depression and for her mental health.

Source: Legit.ng