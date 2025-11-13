A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok showing off the huge cash that she saved up two months after getting a job

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens on TikTok after displaying the large amount of cash she managed to gather only two months after securing a new job.

The lady disclosed that she was fortunate to be employed at a lounge, and in a short period, she succeeded in saving a huge sum that filled up two boxes.

Lady overjoyed after saving money in 2 months of working at a lounge. Photo credit: @wurababy/TikTok.

Her post quickly drew reactions online as viewers expressed their amazement about her experience.

Former lounge employee shows off savings

The TikTok user, known as @wurababy, posted a video showing the moment she opened the boxes where she had stored her savings.

In the clip, she poured out the wads of cash, and showed off result of her two months of work.

She mentioned that her job at the lounge came with generous tips from customers and credited her physical appearance as part of what attracted the attention from people.

"POV: You worked in a lounge for two months. Nah my long neck dey make my customers tip me. Just two months. Money na water. Astro thank you o. December ready," she captioned the post.

Lady saves huge cash after 2 months of working at a lounge. Photo credit: @wurababy/TikTok.

Reactions as lady shows off her savings

Her post sparked reactions on the TikTok app, with many users commenting about their own savings habits and experiences working in lounges.

@Beedah said:

"I worked in a lounge for 5 months and o changed my android from infix to iPhone12, got 6 mannequins, bought cover stitch machine, table top machine and a industrial overlock machine in this year alone before I resigned. Who say waitresses no guide?????"

@BQUTE said:

"I worked in a lounge in 2022, I Dey make my salary of 20k in a busy night,when night no busy I Dey make 10k in a single night and I no Dey get debt oo but waitress job you have to be smart."

@Vickysilver said:

"My salary when I was working in a lounge is 100k but tips alone in one mouth the reach 300k sometimes Ee de pass sef."

@Faith Baddy reacted:

"I actually made 800k for two months at a bar I worked part time for two months during service. Long story short my papa wan kill me."

@Bhadgal__shugar added:

"Best work u. Can do as a lady work as waitress in lounge or club. Omo the tips they sweet make u con. Still be customers fav Otilor. I worked for 3 years. And I open my store the first year I started and I still content work ooo cause I had sales girl that run my store."

Source: Legit.ng