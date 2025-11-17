The Super Eagles of Nigeria's loss to DR Congo on Sunday night has left many Nigerians shattered

For the second successive edition, Nigeria will miss the FIFA World Cup after a penalty shoot-out loss to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup play-off final

In a heartbreaking video, a disappointed female fan was overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears

A lady took the Super Eagles' defeat too hard as she broke down in tears after the CAF World Cup play-off final at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The Super Eagles fell to a 4-3 loss on penalties against DR Congo, leaving fans and many Nigerians heartbroken.

A video of the lady and other football fans reacting to the Super Eagles' loss was reposted on Facebook by football analyst Orduson Jenny.

"We didn't deserve this heartbreak," she noted.

While others had a gloomy appearance, the unidentified lady sat on the floor, covering her face with her palm as she wept.

Nigerians were divided over the lady's reaction to the loss.

Super Eagles loss: Lady's reaction generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's emotional reaction below:

Xris Ejike said:

"The super eagle of Nigeria is still the super. They're the warriors, Tonight's wasn't their night. Really fought with all their strong. Guys let's go to Morocco and Ginger them. Super eagle we go."

Cleve Sugary Waiz said:

"The beautiful day I waited for so long has finally arrived. Those who wait patiently upon the hour of the LORD shall merit the joy. He who laughs last laughs best. The eagle has fallen indeed. Hope deyyyyyy????"

Onifade Oluwafemi said:

"My question is, did the Super Eagles deserve to win with their poor performance today?"

Engr Ibiwari R. LongJohn said:

"Gen Z dey cry, them never even see anything for super eagles hand abi wings."

Ukashatu Bello Gado said:

"Imagine being a Nigerian, supporting Manchester United & still having.

"A little touch of relationship problem."

Royal Francisgilson Iwuajoku said:

"Me cry for Nigeria taaa.

"Make I bend.

"Wey country no good.

"People dey suffer everyday.

"Good things will come.

"When the country is definitely good."

