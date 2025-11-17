A Nigerian man has expressed doubt over the story of an alleged assassination plot targeting viral naval officer Lt. Yerima

The man, who read the report, took to his social media page to ask three important questions that are yet to be answered

His statement has gone viral online, as several individuals shared their opinions after hearing about the alleged assassination story

A Nigerian man has asked three important questions regarding the alleged assassination attempt on Lt. Yerima, a naval officer who recently went viral after he was confronted by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The officer was recently involved in a heated argument with the FCT minister in Abuja over a property said to belong to a retired naval officer.

Man questions alleged assassination attempt

It was reported by Legit.ng that the officer prevented the FCT minister from accessing the property in Abuja, claiming he was following the instructions of his superior. This, however, led to a clash between the FCT minister and the officer, with an exchange of words.

Just days after this, the officer was said to have survived an assassination attempt in Abuja. However, a Nigerian man believes otherwise.

According to a post made on his page, @Jide_Olusola, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the individual asked three important questions about the alleged assassination plot against Lt. Yerima.

After reading the report published by a notable Nigerian news platform, he asked the following questions:

1. He asked how the incident allegedly faced by the officer can be classified as an assassination attempt:

"How is this an assassination attempt?"

2. He asked a question that seems even more important than the first: whether the officer was actually shot at by the alleged assassins.

He asked:

"Was he shot at?"

3. The young man noted that the story mentioned the officer suspected he was being trailed by an unmarked vehicle and asked if this means he escaped an assassination plot.

His statement:

"He suspected he was being trailed by unmarked vehicles, does that mean he escaped an attempt?"

His full statement read:

"How is this an assassination attempt? Was he shot at? No. He suspected he was being trailed by unmarked vehicles and does that mean he escaped attempt. And somehow Wike was dragged inside the 'attempt'."

Since the incident was reported, many individuals have taken to social media to share their thoughts about it.

Reactions over alleged assassination plot

@dasilvatimi01 added:

"I know a lot of people will view Wike as number one suspect. However, I believe he can’t be foolish enough to make this kind of move. There are people who are trying to create chaos with this issue;this is obviously a set up by people who want to oust Wike as the, Minister of FCT."

@BiodunAdeyanju1 stressed:

"If you have read THE GOD FATHER, you will know how conspirational elimination works. You eliminate the confrontational just to nail the man in the eye of the storm. Its certainly not Wike, but the power play that wants Wike out of the office. It wont work!"

@NajeebAdamu1 noted:

"This cannot be far from his encounter with Wike a few days ago. Wike may not be involved personally, but the fan boys with him may try this assassination in order to please the emperor."

@OmecxSani shared:

"If a Navy lieutenant can’t drive home in peace,what hope do d rest of us civilian have? We’re basically extras in somebody else’s action movieSo Nigeria has reached d level where even Navy officers need Navy officers for protection This country is running on pure plot twist."

@MaximumObinna said:

"I hope this is not mere sensationalism, because l am trying to understand how his observing being followed by two unmarked hilux vans without any eventual incident, becomes surviving an assassination attempt. Don't hit up an already charged polity."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a former classmate said Lt. Yerima once flogged him at school, leaving him crying for a whole week.

Police dismiss assassination claims on Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the police said Navy Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima was not attacked. Some stories said that two unmarked cars followed him in Kubwa and that he had to drive very fast to escape. But the police said these stories are not true and not checked.

They also said the matter is being looked into carefully, and more information will be shared later. The report comes after Lt. Yerima had a tense confrontation with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, which was shown in videos online

Source: Legit.ng