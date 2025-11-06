A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app faulting people who refer to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo as the true man of God

She criticised their choice of words and asked who gave them the 'power' to decide who was a true child of God

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has been trending online as an ambassador of Christian faith and a fierce preacher

A Nigerian lady has taken to the X platform to express her disapproval of those who label Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo as the only true man of God.

Her post, which quickly drew reactions from users, questioned why people felt entitled to decide who was genuine in faith and who was not.

Lady addresses Reverend Ezekiel's followers

The lady, identified as @yvonnnej on X, criticised individuals who boldly describe the reverend as the only authentic servant of God.

In her post, she explained two key reasons why people should refrain from giving such titles to the preacher.

Firstly, she argued that no one was God to decide who was true to Him or not, as God alone knew the answer.

Secondly, she said that no human being had been granted the power or authority to make that decision on God’s behalf.

She argued that no human being had the authority to make such a declaration, stressing that only God could determine who was truly devoted to Him.

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has become a public figure across social media platforms in recent times.

Many people have spoken of him as a symbol of devotion and boldness in preaching, often referring to him as a strong ambassador of Christianity.

His name has repeatedly surfaced in online conversations where believers exchange views about religious leaders and their authenticity.

Yvonne maintained that no one had divine permission to assess or label others on behalf of God.

According to her, those who make such pronouncements may be overstepping their bounds by assuming a position that belongs to God alone.

Her message read:

"To those calling out men of God and referring to Rev. Ezekiel as the only true man of God, my question for you is, are you God to determine who is true to Him or not? Who gave you the power to decide for God? SMH."

Nigerians speak about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians have been sharing their opinions about the viral preacher.

@user4094846849938 said:

"Reverend Ezekiel you have written your name in gold.Your name will live forever. I wish Nigeria more of your kind."

@Sammy said:

"What Rev Ezekiel Dachomo has done to save the life of All Nigerians both Christians and moderate moslems has impacted all around the world. He deserves a Noble Prize for Peace. Impact from far in his village and not inside multi billion cathedral or churches. Church isn't the building but the heart of people."

@Nick Uwah said:

"This Pastor Ezekiel deserves the best earthly award as a true disciple. Others are practising inherent tribalism in all spheres."

@son of grace added:

"Most of them are not call by God, they're call by money and things of the world, without thinking how the members feels, God bless this man of god that stood up for people of God."

Lady posts chat with Ezekiel Dachomo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her recent conversation with Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations.

In her post, she disclosed that they both spoke at length and the reverend permitted her to support the ministry financially.

